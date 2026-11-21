Shohei Ohtani just landed a career-long endorsement deal no MLB player has ever signed. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar, a four-time MVP coming off a 1.79 ERA across 14 starts, agreed to a New Balance extension that runs through his final season in the big leagues. The sneaker giant also agreed to rename its Boston Sports Research Lab after him.

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The agreement, announced Friday, Nov. 20, binds Ohtani to the brand for the rest of his MLB career. Unlike NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James, whose Nike deals extend into retirement, Ohtani’s New Balance pact covers only his active playing years. Ohtani addressed the extension himself.

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“I’m excited to extend our partnership for the remainder of my playing career and honored to have the Sports Research Lab carry my name,” Ohtani said in a statement released by New Balance on Friday, per MLB.com.

Several players have agreed to lifetime deals with renowned brands. Nike backs soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA star Kevin Durant, while Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard signed his Adidas extension in December 2024. Ohtani’s $700 million Dodgers contract runs through 2033, giving his new partnership seven seasons of runway.

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Notably, the naming of the lab is not a ceremonial gesture either.

The 17,000-square-foot Boston facility honors Ohtani’s hands-on product work, including spike changes he sketched after noticing slippage on his landing foot during pitching. That feedback also shapes the FuelCell Ohtani 1 cleat. Shotime also spoke about the trust behind it.

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In an interview with GQ, Ohtani described the relationship, stating, “We’ve obviously built friendships as well. They’ve been able to accommodate my requests, the things I’ve asked for, and, as I said, that takes the involvement of a lot of trust.”

That trust has produced the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection with a custom logo, which includes cleats, trainers, lifestyle sneakers, and fanwear. It also helped New Balance widen its footprint in Japan.

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Ohtani is far from the only headliner in the stable.

The brand also backs New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone carry its colors elsewhere, while All-Pro NFL safety Kyle Hamilton signed in November and the Dallas Mavericks signed a multi-year team partnership. That roster shows where the company is placing its biggest baseball bet.

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Retired icons like Jordan sell retro lifestyle sneakers for decades, while Ohtani’s deal appears to spend New Balance’s money during his peak years. The brand gets prime visibility, a Japan push, and a player who tests gear at the highest level.

Peak years only pay off with production, and Ohtani still produced in 2026. He slashed .275/.377/.512 with 30 homers and 81 RBIs across 135 games, finished second to Crow-Armstrong in NL MVP voting, and earned a sixth straight All-Star nod despite missing the second half on the mound.

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Health is the pressure point. Ohtani’s value to New Balance likely centers on being a full-time two-way player, so any workload limit or longer stay off the mound narrows that showcase. Because the deal ends with his playing days, every missed start also shrinks the window of on-field visibility.

Dodgers map out Shohei Ohtani’s 2027 workload

President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman confirmed that surgery is off the table for his knee, biceps, and neck. Ohtani is listed as healthy and projected to be a full go for Spring Training in February.

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General Manager Brandon Gomes revealed at the November GM Meetings that Ohtani will steer his own throwing progression this winter. That autonomy lets the two-way star set his own pace as he builds back toward the mound after his last start on July 3 and a Sept. 7 shutdown from throwing.

Though Los Angeles still wants a true two-way player, MLB.com reports a delayed mound debut is on the table. Ohtani would serve as the designated hitter early, then build up his pitching. Capped innings or more spaced-out starts are also being weighed.

Gomes also acknowledged that extra scheduled DH off-days around his starts remain possible. Furthermore, the Dodgers’ pursuit of free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal will also influence how much weight Ohtani carries in 2027 and how fresh he arrives for October.

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Ohtani’s New Balance extension and the Dodgers’ careful 2027 plan point to the same goal, which is keeping a rare two-way talent on the field for the long haul. With his Dodgers contract still years from expiring, both the brand and the club are betting that a healthy Ohtani will keep driving performance and visibility.