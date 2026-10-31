Shohei Ohtani Proposed for a New Role in 2027 by Ex-MLB GM

Shohei Ohtani’s health remains one of the biggest concerns for the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into 2027. While the superstar wants to continue pitching and hitting and the team has backed him, his injury history has raised questions about how the team should manage him. Former MLB GM Jim Bowden has now proposed a different approach to protecting Ohtani’s body.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’d like to use him as a reliever once or twice a week to start the season… only in situations where it’s preplanned,” said Jim Bowden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan would allow Shohei Ohtani to gradually build his workload before transitioning into a starting role later. Bowden’s proposal suggests using Ohtani as a reliever during the early months of 2027. He could make scheduled appearances before the Dodgers reassess his condition around the All-Star break. If his body responds well, the team could then move him into the rotation in August.

The approach would give Shohei Ohtani time to regain his pitching rhythm without immediately facing the demands of a full starting schedule. It could also help the Dodgers avoid placing too much pressure on his arm before he is fully ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

That approach mirrors what worked in Japan, and what 2026 proved necessary. He finished with an 8-2 record, a 1.79 ERA, and 95 strikeouts across 85.2 innings. However, left knee pain and right biceps discomfort eventually forced him to stop pitching. His final pitching appearance came on July 3, after left knee and right biceps problems interrupted his season. The Dodgers were left with him pitching, but his offense also took a massive hit (.205, .666 OPS, and 29 strikeouts in his last 29 regular season games).

Ohtani’s injury history also gives Bowden’s proposal added importance. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, then needed left knee surgery the following year. Another elbow ligament tear ended his pitching season in 2023, leading to a second major operation. Although he returned to pitching in 2025, the Dodgers still need to consider how much work his body can handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, MLB has tested similar workload adjustments with pitchers returning from injuries. In September 2026, the Yankees returned Clarke Schmidt after 14 months of elbow rehabilitation, using him as a reliever instead of a starter.

With the Nippon-Ham Fighters, his pitching and batting duties were managed to provide additional recovery time. The Fighters managed his workload carefully: he rarely batted on pitching days, a strategy that paid off in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, he hit .322 with 22 home runs while recording a 1.86 ERA across 140 innings. He also struck out 174 batters, helping the Fighters win the Japan Series. His success showed what he could achieve when his workload was managed around his two-way responsibilities.

The Dodgers now face the challenge of finding a plan that protects Shohei Ohtani without limiting his ambitions. Bowden’s proposal could offer a compromise; however, the team would still need to monitor his health and adjust the schedule as necessary. Ohtani’s ability to contribute as both a hitter and pitcher makes the decision especially important. The Dodgers have no established blueprint for managing a player like him at this stage of his career. Their next plan could determine whether Ohtani remains healthy enough to deliver another full two-way season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist suggests Dodgers trade Shohei Ohtani if he insists on pitching

Bill Plaschke believes the Los Angeles Dodgers must reconsider Shohei Ohtani’s future as a two-way player. The Los Angeles Times columnist questioned whether pitching continues to hurt Ohtani’s offensive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This past season offered unassailable proof that Shohei Ohtani can no longer serve as both a full-time hitter and full-time pitcher,” Plaschke wrote. “They need to pull him off the pitching mound permanently,” he added, suggesting a trade if Ohtani refuses.

However, the bigger concern extends beyond injuries, especially after the Dodgers invested $700 million in their superstar.

Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract, making expectations around his availability even greater. The Dodgers invested heavily because he could deliver impact with both his bat and arm. However, that investment becomes difficult to justify when injuries repeatedly prevent him from contributing consistently. His 2026 season offered the clearest example, as injuries disrupted his pitching and eventually affected his hitting. The Dodgers received strong numbers initially, but watched his offensive production fall during the season’s second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani finished 2026 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts. His final pitching appearance came July 3, after left knee and right biceps problems interrupted his season. Those injuries did not simply remove him from the mound, as his batting also suffered afterward. Since returning from injury, he hit .205 with a .666 OPS across his final 29 regular-season games. He finished with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs, well below his 2025 totals.

That decline became harder to ignore when the Dodgers entered the postseason against Milwaukee. Shohei Ohtani hit just .192, collecting 5 hits across 26 at-bats during the playoffs. His three-run homer in NLCS Game 4 ended a 25-game home run drought.

But Milwaukee completed the sweep, ending Los Angeles’ hopes of winning another championship. For Dodgers fans, that finish raised another question about whether Ohtani’s body could handle both roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Dodgers must decide how to protect Shohei Ohtani without removing his pitching ambitions. Andrew Friedman said, “I’m not only expecting him to pitch, but we’re also excited about him pitching.” Ohtani also made his intentions clear, saying, “Yes, definitely,” when asked about pitching again.

However, his $700 million contract means the Dodgers need more than occasional appearances and reduced production. Their challenge is finding a plan that keeps Shohei Ohtani healthy, productive, and ready when October arrives.