Shohei Ohtani’s Coveted $10M Bounty Card Found After Days of Searching

Anyone who’s even remotely familiar with collectibles knows just how much emotional, financial, and historical value they hold. So when a hobby box from a Florida card shop brought one of the biggest sports collectibles hunts in recent memory to an end, excitement was an understatement.

The elusive one-of-one Shohei Ohtani Gold Logoman autograph card from the 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball series carried a $10 million bounty. Although the search for the hobby’s holy grail has come to an end, the card reportedly changed hands before it was even physically redeemed.

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“Rare one-of-a-kind Shohei Ohtani card with $10M bounty FOUND in a pack at card shop,” New York Post Sports updated through their official X account.

The customer who pulled the card was a regular at Boca Breaks, a well-known sports card shop. David Davidov, a representative at the store, said the unnamed buyer had been searching for the prized card, “just like the rest of the world.” The hunt began after Topps Chrome’s July 22 release, when collectors everywhere started chasing the coveted insert.

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During the frenzy, which Davidov described as a “madhouse,” Boca Breaks had just five hobby boxes in stock. The customer purchased one of the store’s jumbo boxes for $700 and struck gold.

Later, he ended up selling it to another person.

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“To make it very clear, I paid over $10 million for the card,” Mathew Allen, a high-end collector, announced through Instagram.

Allen, who goes by the aliases ‘shyne150’ and ‘Bolillo Lajan San,’ is one of the principals behind Secure Collectibles, alongside Paul Warshaw and Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary.

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The card in question has two gold patches of the MLB logo that Ohtani wore. Notably, gold patches are given to players after earning the MVP, Cy Young, or Rookie of the Year award. The two-way superstar won the MVP awards in 2024 and 2025. These particular patches are from his road game in Baltimore on Sept. 7, 2025, and a home game on April 12, 2026.

But that’s not all.

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While the “game-worn MLB batter logo patch” appears on either side, the real USP sits on the top and bottom of the card. Shohei Ohtani’s autograph in English is on the top portion, while his signature in Japanese is just below the patches. The card in white and blue with black and gold borders also has “1/1” on the top left corner, notifying its uniqueness.

Before the Grade10 offer of $10 million, Market Movers founder Geoff Wilson estimated that it could be valued around $5 million. And now that the collector has pulled the redemption card, Topps will deliver the finished centerpiece to him. However, some collectors believe that the actual value of the card can go even higher than the bounty.

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Shohei Ohtani’s collectibles continue rewriting hobby records

Rare cards featuring Shohei Ohtani have always been hotcakes for minor and major collectors alike. Just this year, another of his cards fetched $3.3 million in the private Fanatics Collect sale. It was his 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor rookie card. Meanwhile, his 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Gold Logoman autograph card was sold for $3 million, and that was a one-of-one as well.

Topps Chrome also released a 2025 dual Gold Logoman card featuring Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The card changed hands for $2.16 million this March.

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Also, the current sale was the third-highest public sale of sports trading cards. 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Auto of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant takes the top spot with a $12.9 million figure. The second place is also occupied by a baseball legend. The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card fetched $12.6 million.

The back-to-back MVP memorabilia, dual-language signatures, player-worn patches, and the rarity of the Ohtani card made many experts assume it could easily take first place, and the popularity since the release hinted at the same.

And though the hunt for this specific card has ended, it has only intensified the competition regarding Shohei Ohtani memorabilia. Meanwhile, the star himself hasn’t been doing well physically. His recurring knee issue has already kept him off the mound. The recovery hasn’t been as expected, and lingering soreness saw him missing from Thursday’s lineup as well.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers have several players returning from the IL. But fans have the highest expectations surrounding Ohtani’s return.