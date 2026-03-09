Shohei Ohtani’s Tea Triggers Controversy as Vladdy Jr. & Juan Soto Pull of Ronaldo vs Coke Repeat

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto might have just picked up a fight with Shohei Ohtani after pulling a stunt at a WBC press conference that reminded a lot of people of Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous Coke moment.

The Dominican Republic had just crushed the Netherlands to go two-for-two, and Guerrero Jr. and Soto showed up to the post-game press meet. But before the questions even got going, they quietly moved the bottles of Ohtani’s sponsored green tea that were sitting on the table for promotion.

If that rings a bell, there’s a reason why.

Ronaldo did something very similar back in 2020 when he pushed away Coca-Cola bottles during a Euro press conference. But here in this instance, for all the Sho-time fans, this came across as a disrespectful move toward one of the sport’s biggest stars.

“Vladdy and Soto were not feeling the green tea bottles. No free promos,” Masterflip shared on X.

Apparently, the unsweetened green tea brand “Oi Ocha” had partnered with the WBC, and it also has existing deals with MLB, the Dodgers, and Shohei Ohtani himself. With Ohtani at the center of the partnership, the company has been planning a range of promotional activities across Japan and the United States.

But it looks like giving free promotion to Ohtani’s brand wasn’t exactly on the agenda for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto. When they walked into the press room after the Dominican Republic’s win, one of the first things they did was move those bright green bottles off the table.

Many wondered what possible harm there would have been in simply letting those bottles be. That’s why some people are now debating the motive: were Guerrero and Soto trying to avoid giving free publicity to the brand, or was it more about taking a subtle jab at Ohtani?

Sure, a bit of rivalry wouldn’t be surprising. After all, the Blue Jays and the Mets both had tough outings against the Dodgers last season, which only adds another layer to the competitive tension.

Meanwhile, others remembered what Cristiano Ronaldo did during UEFA Euro 2020. Back then, Ronaldo famously moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside and held up a water bottle. That brief gesture even coincided with a temporary $4 billion dip in Coca-Cola’s market value, as the company’s shares slipped about 1.6%.

Now, whether Guerrero and Soto’s move will have any real effect on “Oi Ocha” is anyone’s guess. But one thing is clear: fans weren’t exactly amused by the stunt.

Fans are siding with Shohei Ohtani

What could be the reason behind Guerrero and Soto removing Shohei Ohtani’s brand? Fans wonder. “Losers, I get it, though; I would be mad too!” One fan said. “Can’t stand these f*** a** Dominicans. So glad Vladdy lost the World Series. And f*** Soto,” another added.

So yes, fans are in no mood to relate this scene to what Ronaldo had done. According to them, Guerrero and Soto turned against Ohtani just based on their on-field rivalry. 2025 was the best example of how Shohei Ohtani dominated over others. In comparison to Ohtani’s 55 HRs, Soto scored 43 HRs, and Guerrero had 23 HRs. And not to forget Ohtani’s pitching stats. So, fans are left unamused about how Ohtani is living rent-free off his rivals.

“I can’t wait for that Japan game against these clowns, bro,” another user remarked. They keep it up, and Shohei is going to show up to his next WBC press conference like this,” another added.

This WBC, the Dominican Republic and Samurai Japan are yet to face. So, fans are waiting to see how Guerrero and Soto could fare against Shohei Ohtani in the game. And yes, this will be thrilling because Ohtani is not pitching in the WBC. So, the rivalry will be entirely based on pure hitting skills.

Fans are also reminding us how Shohei Ohtani is far ahead of the competition when it comes to awards and accolades. Last year, the two-way star took home a World Series title and MVP award. And we are certain that he will have handfuls after his WBC.

However, for a few fans, Guerrero and Soto’s stunt is also against the business interests of MLB. “It’s not a free promo. There are the official sponsors of MLB. That is just a bad act in terms of business manner,” one fan said.

Well, any sponsorship comes with huge investments involved. So, the drink bottles kept for promotion are also part of the same. So, fans wonder if hiding those is even allowed. Nevertheless, all eyes are now on when the Dominican Republic will face Team Japan.