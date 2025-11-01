Shohei Ohtani Snubbed as Red Sox Legend Goes Against the Grain With Bold World Series MVP Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers returned to Toronto in deep trouble for Game 6 of the World Series with their backs against the wall after losing back-to-back Games 4 and 5 at home. A single loss could cost them the series. The team was struggling, and the pressure was so high that Manager Dave Roberts made drastic changes to the lineup and even moved struggling Mookie Betts down in the order in an “all hands on deck” situation.

And everything pays off; they survived the hot pressure cooker game 3-1 and just saved their season, all thanks to one man. Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This was the second time Yamamoto saved them. First, when the Dodgers were trailing 1-0 at the start of the series after an 11-4 Blue Jays rout, Yamamoto got the Dodgers back in the series with a complete game masterpiece, allowing only one run in his 105 pitches. And now, once again, when the Dodgers’ season was on the brink of elimination. This time, the Japanese ace allowed only one run and struck out six in his six stellar innings to earn the win and force the series to a final Game 7.

This heroic effort made a big impression and especially caught the eye of David Ortiz. So, the three-time World Series champion and current FOX analyst said, “Let me make myself clear. If the Dodgers win the World Series tomorrow, Yamamoto is my MVP. Without a doubt,” after the game. It’s high praise, and the Red Sox Legend goes against the general norm by simply snubbing Shohei Ohtani for Yamamoto.

“I think the Dodgers wouldn’t be where they are without him. I mean, this is a guy… It’s like you say. Their confidence level raised up today because he was on the mound,” Big Papi continued.

“And this is a guy that the other day, two days after his outing, complete game, he was ready to come out of the bullpen. This is a real trooper, guy. This is the guy that throughout the history of MLB, you can bring him in 1940, in the 90s when we played, and now in 2025, when pitchers seem like they are ready to pitch only five innings in a game.”

Ortiz’s bold call for Yamamoto certainly makes sense, but when Ohtani is already present in this list, one can’t put anyone else over him before the final call, at least in this generation..

Why Snubbing Ohtani is such a big deal?

Ohtani started Game 1 of the World Series with a home run in a loud Toronto ballpark. But his true masterpiece was Game 3, where he reached base nine times in the 18-inning marathon. That feat had not been seen in 83 years and also tied a 119-year-old record with four extra-base hits.

Ohtani became so feared in that game that the Blue Jays Manager intentionally walked him four straight times and said he would continue to do so for the rest of the series. Though he didn’t walk him once for the next 2 games, his impact on the field was monstrous. And after that historical performance, the Unicorn started Game 4 on the mound the next day, on very little rest, less than 24 hours.

Though he battled on the mound, but took the loss after allowing Vladimir Guerrero Jr a two-run go-ahead homer that shifted the momentum in the Jays’ 6-1 win in Game 4. And the physical toll was visible for the next three games of the series, where he went 1-for-10. But despite that, Ohtani’s overall numbers remain monstrous with a batting line of .318/.500/.864, resulting in a 1.364 OPS with 7 hits, 3 home runs, 3 doubles, driving in 5 runs, and drawing 8 walks (5 of them intentional) in the six games of the World Series so far.

Now, all eyes will be on Game 7, where Manager Dave Roberts has opened the door for everything. Ohtani could start the game on the mound and might pitch two to four innings. If not, then he could also relieve and then move to the outfield. And even he can come close to the game that he did during Japan’s WBC win against the United States.

And after seeing him hit three homers and punch out 10 batters while pitching six shutout innings in the NLCS Game 4, where he won the NLCS, only depending on this Game, it will be a blasphemy if we conclude so soon.