Shohei Ohtani Surpasses LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo in Bombshell Claim by US Sports Legend

Entering only his second World Series, Shohei Ohtani’s performance has lived up to every superlative. Well, the Dodgers have had enough things go their way this postseason until Friday night’s 11-4 disaster. The two-way marvel smacked a towering two-run homer to right off Braydon Fisher. It was his fourth homer in just two games. Also, the moment came after a dominant Game 4 in the NL Championship Series, where he hit three homers and struck out 10 as a pitcher as well to help clinch the Dodgers’ pennant. Even before his heroics in the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss, he was already on a pedestal few have reached.

Yankees longtime legend Alex Rodriguez, himself counted among the sport’s greatest players, recently laid out the compliment of the highest honor for the Japanese sensation.

“Apologies to cricket and soccer, but Ohtani is the most recognized athlete in the world.” Rodriguez declared.

via Imago

It’s almost like Ohtani has eclipsed LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo in certain respects, particularly in global recognition.

In fact, earlier this year, even ESPN MLB analyst Karl Ravech claimed on The Pat McAfee Show that Ohtani’s global recognition surpasses that of even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While many were quick to shut Ravech down after that claim, but he was firm on his stance that Ohtani’s international fame rivals that of athletes like Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali.

It’s only Shohei Ohtani’s second World Series appearance, and winning a second straight title could solidify his place among the greatest athletes of all time. “We’re witnessing something I don’t think we’ll see again in our lifetime,” A-Rod added. After his incredible regular season and NLCS performances, even Ohtani couldn’t keep the Dodgers from dropping the most crucial game. His Friday homer didn’t really help the Dodgers’ chances, especially after their pitching completely fell flat.

He actually had a chance to make an early impact, too, but grounded out with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning, when the Dodgers were up 1–0. Ohtani eventually ended the night going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. And to make things tougher, he was greeted with boos at the Rogers Centre on Friday.

Blue Jay fans booed Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani

Before Ohtani signed on the dotted line of his massive 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he actually met with Blue Jays officials on Dec. 4, 2023, at their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida. However, the deal never went through, and

During the ninth inning, fans rained Shohei Ohtani with “We don’t need you!” chants as he stepped into the batter’s box. He drew a walk. But moments later narrowly avoided being picked off by left-hander Eric Lauer with two outs. After a video review, he was ruled safe.

Even the Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt warned, “Don’t poke the bear” about Ohtani chants.

via Imago

Toronto’s George Springer said the entire stadium noticed the chant. “At the end of the day, Shohei Ohtani is an unbelievable baseball player. Any team that he would be on it would be awesome. But he’s over there and not here,” Springer stated.

On the other hand, Blue Jays’ third baseman Ernie Clement brushed it off as all in good fun. “I couldn’t help but laugh,” Clement said. “We have the guys we have, and the guys we have have done a hell of a job. I don’t think we need any more of what we have right now.” He added.

Shohei Ohtani played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ championship run last season. He had hit .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases. Now, he’s expected to start Game 3 or 4 on the mound for the Dodgers.