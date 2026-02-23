Shohei Ohtani Takes a Veiled Dig at Mike Trout After Being Restricted at WBC

Back in 2023, Team USA and Japan squared off in the final, and the spotlight was firmly on two Angels teammates at the time: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Fast-forward to now, and the picture looks totally different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohtani is focusing solely on hitting, while Trout is nowhere near the WBC action after his insurance didn’t get approved. So, while fans were hoping for a repeat of that iconic showdown, it’s been pushed to the back burner. Still, Ohtani recently reminded everyone of his dominance over Trout with a subtle nod to their 2023 clash, so who knows what might be brewing behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the spring training press meet today, Ohtani was asked what he would do if his team needed him in the 9th inning. “Yeah, if Trout is coming up at the end, I might go in,” Ohtani responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with that comment, Ohtani didn’t just hint at the possibility of being a two-way player in the WBC, but also reminded everyone what it really means when he’s on the mound in that tournament. To understand that, we have to rewind to the 2023 WBC final.

It was the ninth inning, Japan was clinging to a one-run lead, and Ohtani came out of the bullpen. Then Mike Trout walked to the plate. Three pitches later, it was over as Ohtani struck him out and sealed another WBC title for Japan. That moment instantly became one of the most clutch scenes of Ohtani’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This time around, though, things are different. Ohtani has already ruled himself out as a pitcher in the WBC for good reason. Why? Because with a full 162-game MLB season right around the corner and a potential three-peat on the line with the Dodgers, he’s not about to gamble with his elbow again.

Trout, meanwhile, made it clear he wanted to play, but as he put it, “insurance was the biggest hurdle.” Given his injury history over the past few years, the insurance company ultimately shut the door on his WBC return. Ohtani knows all of this, and his veiled callback to 2023 felt less like a tease and more like confirmation of why pitching just isn’t in the cards for him this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, for fans dreaming of another Trout–Ohtani showdown, there’s one silver lining: Dodgers vs. Angels in the regular season is still very much on the menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani showdown is on the cards

Trout and Ohtani will faceoff not in the WBC but in the regular season. And guess what, there are a few things to happen for the first time after about two years.

Well, 2026 will be the first season since 2023 where Ohtani opens the year as a true two-way player again. Something we last saw when he was still with the Angels. At the same time, there’s a buzz around Mike Trout returning to his roots, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, after shifting to right field last season, the 34-year-old has made it clear he prefers center, saying it feels more natural, more comfortable, and actually easier on his body than playing a corner-outfield spot.

So, for fans craving to see another Trout–Ohtani showdown, missing out on the WBC might actually be a blessing in disguise. Pitching in the WBC involves high intensity, raw emotion, and constant high-leverage moments in March. One wrong move, and everything can change. We saw that in 2023, when Shohei Ohtani ended up needing Tommy John surgery not long after the tournament.

Hence, sitting out the WBC grind might be the smarter play this time.