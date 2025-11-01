Shohei Ohtani vs Trey Yesavage: Pitching Stats Comparison and Performance Breakdown

It all comes down to this — the final game of the 2025 MLB season. The World Series is tied 3–3. Both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays have shown incredible grit to get here, but the storylines couldn’t be more different. For the Dodgers, everything seems to orbit around Shohei Ohtani. But the Blue Jays don’t rely on just one superstar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lately, one name keeps popping up, though. Rookie Trey Yesavage. In his very first postseason, the 2024 No. 20 overall pick has been lights out, posting a 3.46 ERA and racking up 39 SOs in just five outings. Not bad for a guy who was pitching in college barely over a year ago.

While Ohtani continues to reign as the game’s ultimate two-way force, Yesavage looks like a young ace ready to challenge that throne from the mound. It’s the ultimate matchup between the established legend and the rising rookie. And we’re about to see who owns the biggest stage in baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shohei Ohtani’s 2025 pitching stats overview

Shohei Ohtani’s road back to the mound has been nothing short of remarkable. After undergoing UCL surgery in 2023, he spent all of 2024 focusing on hitting. But fans were waiting for his return to pitching.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That moment finally came on June 16, 2025. Ohtani finished the regular season with a 2.87 ERA and a sharp 62-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 47 innings in 14 starts. Then came the postseason, and Ohtani kicked it up another gear.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Aug 22, 2025 San Diego, California, USA Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani 17 reacts after fouling off a ball during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. San Diego Petco Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxFrerkerx 20250822_hlf_td6_204

AD

He’s posted a 3.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 25 SOs across three games, including a dominant Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers, where he fanned 10 over six scoreless innings.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, after everything he’s been through, it’s clear: Ohtani’s back, and as dominant as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trey Yesavage’s 2025 pitching stats overview

Yesavage has been a revelation for the Blue Jays this year. The 22-year-old rookie has rocketed through the system. From pitching in Single-A Dunedin back in April to starting in Game 5 of the World Series on October 29. Now, he’s on baseball’s biggest stage.

Notably, Yesavage wrapped up the regular season with a 3.21 ERA, 16 SOs, and a 1.43 WHIP over 14 innings. But it’s in the postseason where he’s really turned heads with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 26 innings. That’s ace-level stuff from a guy barely a year from college ball!!!

Now, what makes him special is his signature pitch, a split-fingered fastball that drops straight off the table. He throws it from a clean, over-the-top angle, and even veteran sluggers can’t seem to pick it up.

Shohei Ohtani vs Trey Yesavage — 2025 pitching comparison

Stat Shohei Ohtani Trey Yesavage ERA 3.50 ERA (Postseason)

2.87 ERA (Regular season) 3.46 ERA (Postseason)

3.21 ERA (Regular season) WHIP 0.89 (Postseason)

1.04 (Regular season) 1.04 (Postseason)

1.43 (Regular season) SO 25 (Postseason)

62 (Regular season) 39 (Postseason)

16 (Regular season) Avg Velocity 97 MPH 94 MPH

So, Ohtani is all about explosiveness. His heater sits in the upper 90s, and when you mix that with his devastating splitter and sweeping slider, hitters are left guessing.

In contrast, Yesavage wins with finesse and pinpoint accuracy. His over-the-top delivery gives it a unique late drop that even seasoned hitters can’t seem to track.

Who has the edge right now?

While Ohtani is set with his consistency, Yesavage is climbing up the ladder. Still, if we’re looking at their recent form, Yesavage might have the upper hand at the moment.

His latest outing was as clean and dominant as it gets on the biggest stage, while Ohtani, though still brilliant, has shown a touch more inconsistency with the bat.

Ohtani’s six scoreless innings and 10 SOs in Game 4 of the NLCS, paired with 3 HRs in the same game, were nothing short of historic. But in WS Game 4, he gave up four runs in six innings, losing to the Jays. Plus, his hitting in the World Series has cooled off slightly. (8 HRs at .254).

Yesavage, meanwhile, continues to deliver under pressure, with his Game 5 performance in the World Series standing out as a defining moment. 12 SOs, no walks, and just three hits allowed over seven innings!

Ohtani is starting tonight’s game and has another chance to shine one last time this year. But for Yesavage, it’s probably done and dusted for 2025.

Final take — Shohei Ohtani experience vs Trey Yesavage emerging talent

Shohei Ohtani is all about impact and influence for the Dodgers. One hit in a clutch moment or delivering a scoreless inning just when it requires the most is what defines him. And he has been doing it for years. Despite his hitting slump, Ohtani is still a formidable name to reckon with. On the other hand, Yesavage is rapidly rising to the elite level, and it would not be an exaggeration to expect a Paul Skenes-esque performance from him next year.