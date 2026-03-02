Shohei Ohtani’s Act of Humility ‘Causes Havoc’ for Police During Train Trip to Osaka

There’s no doubt about two things about Shohei Ohtani: his humility and his massive popularity. But when those two come together, they can sometimes create unexpected challenges, something Japanese authorities are starting to experience.

Back home, Ohtani is nothing short of a god-like figure. We saw that clearly last year during the Tokyo Series, when he stepped up for the Dodgers and essentially carried the spotlight. And it’s happening again now as his batting practice sessions with Samurai Japan ahead of the WBC are drawing packed crowds at the Tokyo Dome.

That level of fan frenzy speaks to his incredible following, but it also raises concerns. The latest incident at Nagoya Station is proof.

“Ohtani moved to Osaka via Shinkansen. More than 300 fans gathered at Nagoya Station in an official Samurai Japan suit, causing havoc,” StarNews Korea reported.

Imago L to R Sosuke Genda, Shohei Ohtani, Kazuma Okamoto JPN, MARCH 16, 2023. Baseball : 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Game between Italy – Japan at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 213572263

Under official WBC guidelines, Samurai Japan players are required to travel in suits and move as a unit. Shohei Ohtani, true to form, followed both expectations without exception. He suited up and traveled with the team by train to Osaka for exhibition games against the Orix Buffaloes on the 1st and 2nd and the Hanshin Tigers on the 3rd.

That is when things escalated.

Once word spread that Ohtani would be passing through Nagoya Station, fans flooded the area hoping to catch a glimpse of him. The crowd kept growing until it began to look like a safety risk. Police were called in as a precaution, asking fans to remain calm and keep order. Station staff quickly worked to create clear walkways, even taping off sections to ensure the team could move through safely.

Ironically, had Ohtani chosen to fly separately, much of this likely would have been avoided. But fans expect their biggest stars to stay humble, to travel with the team, to follow the same rules, to be one of the guys.

So it raises a bigger question: when humility creates that level of frenzy, where is the right balance?

Japan’s WBC run is riding on Shohei Ohtani

The frenzy surrounding Shohei Ohtani also comes with a clear reality: Samurai Japan is once again leaning heavily on him to defend its WBC title.

For one, Ohtani is among the most experienced players on the current Japanese roster when it comes to facing international competition. After several seasons in MLB, he understands many of the opposing stars firsthand, their tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses.

Then there is the obvious factor: his bat. Coming off a 55-home run MLB season, Ohtani brings unmatched impact to the lineup. His presence alone can shift the tone of a game before the first pitch is thrown. And beyond the numbers, there is his leadership.

In the 2023 WBC final against Team USA, Ohtani delivered his now-famous message to his teammates: “Let’s stop admiring them.” That speech was widely seen as the spark that gave Samurai Japan a crucial psychological edge before they took the field.

So yes, the enormous fan following brings excitement and energy. But it also brings expectation. With all eyes on him once again, Ohtani is carrying more than just a bat. He is carrying the weight of a nation’s hopes in the WBC.