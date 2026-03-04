Shohei Ohtani’s 5th MVP All but Sealed as Aaron Judge Faces Stunning Snub: Insider

Any list we make, it is either Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge that comes out on top. But in recent rankings, Shohei Ohtani has started to top the rankings over Aaron Judge, and it looks like the snubbing is not stopping anytime soon. During the ESPN rankings of the top 100 players in MLB, Shohei Ohtani came above Aaron Judge again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN wrote, “It almost seems unfair to include Ohtani on this list. At times, it feels as if he belongs in a category all his own. He has claimed four MVPs in the past five seasons, all of them unanimously.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They ended the prediction saying, “The result: a third-place finish in Cy Young voting and a fifth MVP.”

Shohei Ohtani was ranked as the number one player in the latest MLB Top 100 list by ESPN, with Aaron Judge placed just behind him at number two.

ADVERTISEMENT

This power ranking reflects how MLB sees the current landscape, with Ohtani edging out Judge for the fourth time since 2022. Fans across ballparks around the world cheered, debated, and questioned the order the moment they published the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Shohei Ohtani has been one of the most outstanding performers in baseball since his arrival in 2018, but recent years have taken that legacy to another level.

He became the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single season and followed that up with back-to-back MVP awards in 2024 and 2025. That 50/50 season was the first in MLB history and gave him a defining place in the record books.

ADVERTISEMENT

But many fans feel that Aaron Judge deserves equal respect, or perhaps even the top spot, because of his offensive dominance over the past seasons.

Imago Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani holds his trophy after being named the 2025 NLCS MVP after the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to win the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, October 17, 2025. The Dodgers won the best-of-seven Championship series 4-0 and advance to the World Series. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA LOS20251017934 JOHNxMCCOY

Over the last 2 seasons, Judge led MLB with a .326 batting average, hit 111 home runs, and drove in 258 runs while posting a 1.152 OPS, finishing as the American League MVP both years. His consistent hitting and impact in big moments helped the Yankees stay competitive every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge’s career brilliance also includes multiple seasons with an OPS over 1.000 and repeated MVP recognition, milestones that only a few others have achieved.

Still, it sometimes feels like Ohtani’s feats draw more attention because his story breaks molds built over a century of baseball tradition. Fans often debate Judge’s greatness as equal to Ohtani’s on social media and in arguments.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB itself has repeatedly validated Ohtani’s standing, naming him the best player entering multiple seasons, including 2026, with Aaron Judge right behind him. His ability to excel both at the plate and on the mound pushes him past ordinary superstars. That kind of two-way value reshapes how teams think.

When critics compare just offensive numbers since 2024, Judge and Shohei Ohtani are extraordinarily close in value. But the fact remains that Ohtani can also pitch effectively. Ohtani ended the 2025 season with a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Predictions for 2026 paint him as likely to deliver elite results again, both on the mound and at the plate. Experts predict that Ohtani will end the season with 45 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Experts predict that he will have a 2.65 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 160 innings on the mound.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these numbers, Shohei Ohtani is predicted to finish third in the Cy Young race and win his fifth MVP title. That rare blend of skills helps explain why many believe Ohtani deserves the top spot heading into the 2026 season and the WBC.

Can Shohei Ohtani’s Japan defend its crown against Aaron Judge’s USA in the WBC?

Heading into the 2026 WBC, Team Japan and Team USA are the favorites to win it all. But who will come out on top is the question. The 2026 WBC runs from March 5 to 17 across four host cities in North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA is favored at -110 at BetMGM before the opening pitch, according to published odds. Japan follows at +350 after winning three of five WBC titles, including the 2023 championship game. The Dominican Republic sits at +450 with deep lineup depth led by Machado and Soto.

Those numbers reflect pitching limits of 65 pitches in pool play that cap starter usage. The USA counters with Skenes and Skubal, recent Cy Young winners from the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Japan returns with Ohtani and Yamamoto after 2023 title run capped by 3-2 final win. That final ended with Ohtani striking out Trout to seal victory in the ninth inning.

Attention then shifts to MVP odds led by Judge at +750 across major sportsbooks listed.

Ohtani follows at +1100 after winning the 2023 WBC MVP award in Miami against Team USA. Skenes sits at +1600 after posting a 2.25 ERA last season across 180 regular-season innings. With 20 teams competing, the format guarantees urgent baseball from opening night through the final