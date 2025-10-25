Shohei Ohtani’s Hilarious Reaction Turns Blue Jays’ ‘We Don’t Need You’ Chant Into Comedy Gold

Game 1 of the World Series did not go as the Los Angeles Dodgers expected it to. The Toronto Blue Jays completely dominated, and LA lost the game 11-4. But some moments made headlines. Not just the Grand Slam from Barger and that 9-run inning from the Blue Jays. One moment between Shohei Ohtani and the fans captured attention, too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Shohei Ohtani came up to bat, we could hear the fans go, “We Don’t Need You.” But it had zero effect on Ohtani, as he didn’t understand anything. As reported by Bob Nightengale, “Shohei Ohtani didn’t understand the ‘We Don’t Need You’ chants, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, and is certainly accustomed to the boos in opposing ballparks.”

As Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, the Rogers Centre erupted with chants of “We don’t need you.” This taunt stemmed from Toronto’s failed pursuit of Ohtani during his free agency, leading to his signing with the Dodgers. Despite the jeers, Ohtani remained composed, working a five-pitch walk. Earlier, he had delivered a two-run homer in the seventh inning, marking his first World Series home run. But this wasn’t the first time Shohei Ohtani encountered such hostility in Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2024, during a regular-season game, the crowd booed him. And he responded with a home run, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure. Now, in Game 1 of the World Series, too, he maintained his focus, contributing significantly to the Dodgers’ offense.

Shohei Ohtani‘s performance in the World Series follows his historic Game 4 in the NLCS, where he achieved a rare feat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He became the first MLB pitcher to lead off a game with a home run and the first Dodgers pitcher to homer in the postseason. If the Dodgers’ lineup can provide consistent support, they have the potential to challenge the Blue Jays throughout the series.

AD

But the Dodgers can no longer rely solely on Ohtani to carry the entire team. If the Dodgers’ other bats awaken, the Blue Jays might finally meet a challenge worth fearing.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shohei Ohtani got booed, and the Blue Jays clubhouse leader reacts after the game

In a scene that could only happen on baseball’s biggest stage, the Rogers Centre turned into a theater of schadenfreude. Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s two-way marvel, became the uninvited guest of honor, facing a chorus of jeers from fans who once dreamed of him in blue and white. Amid the raucous atmosphere, George Springer, the Blue Jays’ clubhouse leader, weighed in with measured respect—and a hint of amusement.

George Springer, reflecting on the Rogers Centre crowd, acknowledged the anti-Ohtani chants with humor.

“Listen, at the end of the day, Shohei Ohtani is an unbelievable baseball player,” he said, showing respect. He emphasized focus on Toronto’s strengths, adding, “But he’s over there and not here,” keeping eyes on the team. Springer also highlighted contributions from Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, and Nathan Lukes, balancing praise with caution for potential risk.

While fans cheered, the boos could inspire Ohtani, a two-time MVP and 62-homer hitter, to dominate.

Toronto fans may cheer, but underestimating Ohtani’s skill could quickly turn joy into regret. George Springer knows this, stressing team unity while recognizing the challenge Ohtani still represents. Baseball’s stage favors preparation over celebration, and the Blue Jays must respect every pitch thrown.