Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Against Braves Sparks Fan Frustration as They Call Him Out of Dodgers

Despite a 50-50 season and one of the best games in the NLCS against the Brewers in 2025, this season has been frustrating for Shohei Ohtani, to say the least. And with his performance in the NLDS vs. the Braves, the Dodgers fans seem to have reached their breaking point.

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“Sale works out of trouble with a strikeout of Shohei Ohtani,” wrote Talkin’ Baseball on X with a clip of Ohtani’s strikeout.

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But the problem was how bad Ohtani looked striking out.

Shohei Ohtani got out swinging at a pitch that was at least 5 inches off the plate. This has been his story the entire season. In Game 3, he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

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“I want him benched right now. Put in De Paula,” wrote one fan on X.

That reaction shows how quickly frustration has grown around Shohei Ohtani’s postseason struggles.

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Another fan wrote, “Take Ohtani out of the lineup, or he’s going to swing at everything and hit nothing.”

Ohtani wants to be aggressive at the plate, and that is understandable, but he swung at 62.5% of first pitches this postseason, compared with 36.7% during the regular season. Against Atlanta, he has chased 9 of 20 pitches outside the zone before Game 3, while seeing only 38.2% of pitches inside it.

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He went 5-for-21 across his final five regular-season games, with eight strikeouts. His September numbers were even worse, as he hit just .200 during the month.

Shohei Ohtani had not homered since August 18, entering Game 3 on a 20-game drought. Dave Roberts has moved him to fifth against Chris Sale, his lowest lineup spot since 2020. And all this because of how he keeps going after pitches that are not even close to the plate.

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Shotime entered Game 3 hitting just 2-for-8 against Atlanta, with no extra-base hits or walks. His 42.9% chase rate has also become a serious concern for the Dodgers. That concern existed before October, as Ohtani struggled badly after returning from the injured list.

That helps explain another fan reaction:

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“At this point, Shohei is an automatic out.”

Even Roberts has admitted Atlanta will keep expanding the zone until Shohei Ohtani shows more discipline.

One fan simply wrote, “BENCH HIM”, while another added, “Boy, he stinks” after watching Shohei Ohtani struggle.

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That frustration has also made fans wonder if Josue De Paula deserves Ohtani’s spot.

De Paula supports that argument with his numbers.

The rookie is hitting .323 across 11 major-league games. He also drew 11 walks while striking out just 5 times, showing a much more patient approach during his brief opportunity. At Double-A Tulsa, De Paula hit .303 with 27 homers, 104 RBIs, 31 steals and a .948 OPS.

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Replacing Ohtani remains risky, but his late-season slump has made it a real option, even though his 2026 season produced 30 home runs, 81 RBIs, and a .275 average.

But against Sale, Ohtani enters with just 3 hits in 15 career at-bats and 5 strikeouts.

The Dodgers have already pushed him to fifth, showing they need an immediate answer. If Los Angeles wants another World Series, Shohei Ohtani cannot remain stuck for much longer, and with a looming lockout next season, they might not have any time to waste.