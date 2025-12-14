Shohei Ohtani’s Teammate Believes Dodgers Are ‘The Beatles’ of Baseball After 2nd World Series Win

When was the last time we really saw this level of dominance in MLB? Sure, the Yankees have had their legendary runs, the 1927 “Murderers’ Row,” the four straight titles from 1936–39, the five-peat from 1949–53, and the late-’90s dynasty. But if we’re talking strictly post-2000, it feels like the Dodgers have taken things to another level entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, they’ve made themselves almost untouchable, and it’s not just about what’s happening on the field. The financial power they’re flexing and the way they develop players have pushed modern baseball forward. Now, at this point, it’s hard to argue against the idea that the Dodgers are the standard of dominance in today’s MLB.

Now, Max Muncy summed it up perfectly when talking about what it’s like to witness the Dodgers’ presence in baseball right now!

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re traveling with the baseball form of the

Imago Credit: IMAGO

at the moment. So, it’s pretty crazy everywhere that we go.” Muncy shared via the Talk Dodgers to Me podcast.

Well, the comparison between the Dodgers and the Beatles isn’t really about how much they’re winning. Rather, it’s about how they’ve changed the game.

If you can recall, the Beatles revolutionized music by reshaping songwriting, recording techniques, and even the idea of what a band could be. In much the same way, the Dodgers have redefined how modern baseball operates, fusing elite player development, cutting-edge analytics, global scouting, and massive financial backing into a single, highly efficient system. The rest of the league is no longer competing just on the field, but trying to keep pace with the model the Dodgers have built.

That difference becomes clearer when their run is compared to other modern dynasties. The early 2010s Giants won three World Series titles, but they never paired that success with sustained regular-season dominance or league-altering innovation. The Astros from 2017 to 2022 pushed player development and analytics forward, yet their era remains inseparable from scandal and lacked the same financial reach.

The Braves from 1995 to 2005 set the standard for consistency and pitching excellence, but in a very different landscape, without today’s global scouting, technological depth, or spending power. The Dodgers combine all of these elements at once, which is why they stand apart in both influence and impact.

And that separation from past dynasties becomes even clearer when you look at how the Dodgers built this edge in practice.

Take contracts, for example. Before the Dodgers handed Shohei Ohtani a jaw-dropping $700 million deal, Mike Trout’s $426.5 million extension was considered the gold standard. The Dodgers shattered that ceiling, and soon after, the Mets followed with their own record-setting $765 million deal for Juan Soto.

Moreover, the Dodgers also rewrote the playbook on international talent. The Dodgers aren’t just offering money; they’re offering the best path forward. Development, structure, vision, and that’s the real sell. Roki Sasaki summed it up perfectly when he explained why he chose them. “I spent the past month both embracing and reflecting on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to choose a place purely based on where I can grow as a player the most.”

So while fans are watching an unreal stretch of on-field dominance, including back-to-back World Series titles, what Max Muncy was really pointing to runs deeper. It’s the behind-the-scenes impact, the way the Dodgers are shaping the future of baseball, that makes them the Beatles of the sport.

Science behind the Dodgers’ unreal dominance

Well, at the heart of it, this is really about science, and the Dodgers leaning into it before anyone else truly did!

Notably, they were among the first teams to successfully infuse performance metrics and advanced technology directly into player development. For example, they use cutting-edge analysis to break down and fine-tune mechanics with absolute precision. Something that’s paid off for pitchers like Ryan Pepiot.

The Dodgers also took things a step further by working with the Gains Group, turning all that information into a streamlined digital system. It connected off-field and on-field data, giving coaches and players a complete, 360-degree view of development instead of isolated data points.

And then there’s the part that still sounds almost unbelievable…

The collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. A baseball team tapping into space-grade technology says everything about how far ahead the Dodgers were willing to go.

So when you see what the Dodgers are doing on the field, it’s not magic or luck. It’s the visible result of years of innovation happening behind the scenes. They’re not just playing better baseball but building it differently.