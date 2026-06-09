“Should Be Hung to the Highest Oak Tree”- Mets Broadcaster Goes All Out Against MLB Over Scheduling Concerns

Through their first 65 games, the Mets played 22 games in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. With a payroll of over $330 million, the Mets’ poor start has broadcaster Keith Hernandez fuming over what he sees as a deeply unfair schedule.

“MLB, they should be hung to the highest oak tree for that kind of schedule for the Mets,” Hernandez said, talking about how the MLB scheduling has been very hectic for the Mets.

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The Mets finally put an end to one of the most unusual and brutal stretches of their season. With Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Padres, New York wrapped up its final regular-season trip to the West Coast. While the victory was important and it felt good, many around the team were simply relieved that the travel-heavy portion of the schedule was over. Very few teams have spent the opening months of the season bouncing across time zones the way the Mets did.

For many inside and outside the organization, the schedule felt difficult to understand.

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And Ketih Hernendez was the one to call out the MLB for it. During Sunday’s broadcast against the Padres, Hernandez called out the MLB and asked how the team could play all those other MLB teams but not their own division rivals.

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By the first week of June, they had made four trips to the West Coast in their first five road trips. They faced the Giants, Dodgers, Angels, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Mariners, and Padres away from home. Yet, somehow, they hadn’t played the rival Atlanta Braves or Philadelphia Phillies once.

The same concerns were shared inside the clubhouse as well.

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David Peterson called the schedule “brutal” and said MLB should take another look at how they create the schedule for teams. One issue that stood out to him was the lack of off-days before the West Coast trips. Three different times, the Mets played a day game in Queens before flying west for a game the next night. Peterson also pointed out that teams receive an off-day for traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast, but that is not always the case when it is the other way around.

This isn’t the first time the Mets have clashed with the league over travel demands. Back in 2021, former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard publicly cursed out MLB and ESPN for flexing a home game into the Sunday Night Baseball slot right before the team had to fly to San Francisco for a Monday night game. Travel fatigue has been a recurring issue for the franchise.

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But even with all the challenges, Carlos Mendoza believed that the team and the players handled the situation very well. The Mets manager credited players and staff for staying on top of sleep, recovery, and nutrition throughout the travel-heavy stretch. The results improved toward the end, as New York won series against Seattle and San Diego.

The Mets are finally done with their long West Coast trips. Now, they can focus on playing teams in their own division, like the Braves and Phillies. They do not have to fly across the country anymore.

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But this brings up a big question: is the travel schedule really the only reason the Mets are losing?

3 ways the Mets can actually revive their season and potentially make the postseason

The New York Mets entered June with a disappointing 29-36 record, leaving fans searching for answers. Many have already written off the season, but the standings tell a different story. New York sits only five games behind the final NL Wild Card spot.

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Since AJ Ewing’s promotion, the Mets have gone 15-10 and shown signs of life. And this might be the perfect time to take some steps.

One of the biggest reasons for their struggles has been injuries. Star players like Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, Luis Robert Jr., Jorge Polanco, and Clay Holmes have all missed a lot of games. Because of this, the Mets had to rely on backup players too often. As these stars heal and return to the field, the team will naturally play better.

So, while they wait for players to return, the Mets have found another way.

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Their current rotation features Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, and Christian Scott. Sean Manaea and David Peterson have helped cover innings during bullpen games, but they haven’t given the desired results. And that is where Tobias Myers could play an important role on the team. Myers has an ERA of 4.05 with 26 strikeouts in 20 appearances. As a starter, he has posted an ERA of 3.00 with 127 strikeouts until now in his career. His ability to handle a larger role could ease pressure on the pitching staff and the bullpen.

And the final decision comes at the trade deadline, where the Mets face choices.

David Stearns has not committed to buying or selling as the trade deadline inches closer. While moving veterans like Freddy Peralta and David Peterson is possible, buying may better fit for their situation.

Instead of going after a big name like Tarik Skubal, the Mets could go after players who could give them stability. They should go after players who have multiple years of team control or need a fresh start, but go after someone who won’t take too much off the farm system.

One of the names that has popped up is Heliot Ramos. Ramos has had a decent season with the Giants, averaging .267 with 4 homers.

Adding controlled addition like this could give the Mets more stability than they have now. And with stability will come consistent results; all the Mets can do now is hope that it’s not too late.