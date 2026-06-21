“Should Not Happen” – Yankees Manager Sends Blunt Message to 29YO, Demotes Pitcher, After Tough Loss to Reds

Having won five of their last six matchups, the New York Yankees looked like the best team in the American League. Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds undid all that. While the team, as a whole, was nowhere near the standard they have shown, manager Aaron Boone mentioned two names in his post-game presser following their 10-2 blowout loss.

“This one where it’s two outs, you’re, and by no means am I shutting it down, like we can’t steal third, but there’s got to be some certainty there. And that one should not happen,” remarked Boone about their 29-year-old shortstop, Jose Caballero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caballero made a running catch in the sixth to prevent at least one score by the Reds. But it was too little too late. In the bottom of the second, Caballero walked and stole second in a two-out situation. However, the shortstop tried to overachieve, as he attempted to steal third. But he was picked off by an inch after he backtracked to second.

However, in a two-out situation, Caballero did not need to be so aggressive on the basepaths — something that was a problem last season as well. He was already at third, and any hit from the next batter, Anthony Volpe, would have scored him. Instead, his mistake ended the inning. It is the second time this week that Caballero faced similar troubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a two-out, gotta be certainty there,” Boone added. “To me, that’s way different than the one a couple of nights ago when we’re one out. We’re looking to steal the base if we can, and if we get caught on an inside move, that’s going to happen from time to time.”

Saturday’s out marked Caballero’s fifth pickoff this season. He ranks second in the MLB under this category. Against the Chicago White Sox, the Yankees’ shortstop was picked off at second in the bottom of the fifth. Second baseman Sean Burke recorded the out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the deciding series finale on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone announced multiple roster moves, including a demotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Yankees optioned Jake Bird

During both Friday and Saturday games, Jake Bird emerged as a reliable arm. He threw a scoreless inning each day. Bird’s outings dropped his ERA to 4.88. Yet the Yankees decided to option the veteran pitcher to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open up a slot on the roster for Elmer Rodriguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, it was scheduled to be Gerrit Cole’s outing, but the young Yankees pitcher will start the series finale. Cole will now pitch against the Detroit Tigers on Monday instead.

“Elmer Rodriguez will start tomorrow,” Boone reportedly said. “Nothing other than just this long stretch, just giving our starters an extra day. So, everyone else will bump back a day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodriguez has recorded three MLB starts this season, posting a 4.15 ERA with a 0-1 record. He played his last big league game against the New York Mets on May 17, when he allowed just one earned run. It’s his most dominant outing so far, even though the Yankees lost the game.

Bird could return to MLB at some point this season, when the Yankees would need another fresh bullpen arm or in case of an injury. For now, the team will look to bounce back tomorrow.