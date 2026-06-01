“Shouldn’t Be Doing This Job”- Craig Breslow Left Deeply Impacted After Red Sox Registers Disappointing Season Start

Less than a day after Red Sox fans criticized the front office over a $170 million setback, Craig Breslow expressed concerns regarding the team’s form. The chief baseball officer, like the entire Boston community, isn’t really happy with how the team is performing under his tenure.

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“It bothers me incredibly strongly. It keeps me up at night, it consumes my thinking,” he told The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey on June 1. “If it didn’t, then I shouldn’t be doing this job.”

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The Red Sox have recorded their worst May under Breslow, sitting at 25-33 and struggling since opening day. The franchise fired Alex Cora and five other managers on April 26 following a disappointing 10-17 start. But even after a month, Boston showed no signs of improvement.

Given the team’s collapse, the Globe’s Healey asked Breslow whether Boston was better off before his 2023 hire.

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“It’s difficult for me to be the person who evaluates that,” Breslow said. “I came here with a pretty clear vision for the work that needed to be done.”

The roster reflects Breslow’s vision, yet bears no resemblance to last year’s playoff team. As of June 1, they are 26th with only 231 runs and 29th with only 44 HRs. Paradoxically, Boston ranks 7th in batting average (.247) yet 26th in runs scored — a sign of poor run production in key moments.

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Breslow’s decisions to trade Rafael Devers, lose Alex Bregman, and deal Chris Sale angered loyalists. Further, young recruits like Roman Anthony (.229/.354/.321), Marcelo Mayers (.224/.289/.301), and Kristian Campbell (optioned) have underperformed, complicating Breslow’s plan.

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Rehab setbacks for Garrett Crochet and Anthony have intensified fan criticism.

On top of that, many have criticized Breslow’s reasoning for firing Cora, as it didn’t help fill the gaps in the team’s performance. One bright spot: the Red Sox pitching pipeline has earned praise from rival executives.

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Craig Breslow’s vision appears to be paying off

Connelly Early (5-2) has a 2.95 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 11 starts. In his second MLB season, the 24-year-old has impressed with his unique arm slot and diverse pitch mix.

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Payton Tolle has improved dramatically, lowering his ERA from 6.06 to 2.61 with 49 strikeouts in seven starts. Anthony Eyanson, who has not yet debuted in the majors, has impressed with his devastating slider. The coaching staff has praised his dramatic overhaul in velocity over the offseason. Needless to say, he will be one of the sharpest weapons in Boston’s arsenal.

Breslow has put faith in the organization’s ability to develop dependable arms. And so far, his plan has paid off. That’s why there is comparatively much less noise surrounding the trading away of pitchers Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison. While they have found success with the Brewers, Boston’s pitchers have not struggled like the offense.

This shows that Breslow’s blueprint hasn’t entirely failed. Unfortunately, this lone success hasn’t helped the franchise’s overall condition. And the small win isn’t enough to stop his worrying.