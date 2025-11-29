Sickening Truth Behind Yankees Kyle Tucker Intentions Laid Bare as Hal Steinbrenner Continues to Let Aaron Judge Down

2025 really cemented Judge’s legacy among Yankee greats. He notably moved past Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio on the team’s all-time home run list, climbing into fourth place, and became just the fourth player in MLB history to record four seasons with 50 or more homers. But the only thing missing? The rings.

So, after another early playoff exit, Judge reportedly asked the Yankees’ front office if it’s time to build a true contender. But is Hal Steinbrenner actually listening?

Because with the club still dragging its feet on decisions involving Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, it doesn’t look like Judge’s message is being taken seriously. And MLB insiders say there’s a reason for that.

“Does Kyle Tucker play multiple positions that Bellinger plays? No, he doesn’t. But when it comes to the overall bat and the overall player, Kyle Tucker is younger. He is a better offensive talent overall. And I believe, honestly, he pairs extremely well with the greatest hitter of our generation, Aaron Judge. So I ask you, why do the Yankees feel this is the right way to go about their business? Because he costs less, right? In a word, because he’s cheaper.” A brief snapshot from the NYY Underground podcast reflects the current state of the Yankees.

Remember, Steinbrenner stirred things up last week when he complained about the Yankees’ spending and how hard it is to boost payroll the way the Dodgers do.

He made it pretty clear the Yankees aren’t going to follow L.A.’s strategy this offseason. Even after losing Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto because they wouldn’t spend big, the front office still doesn’t sound eager to make a splash.

So that brings us back to Judge’s push to build a real contender. The most obvious path is paying for star talent, someone like Kyle Tucker. But Tucker’s price tag is expected to be somewhere around $400 million, while Cody Bellinger might come in closer to $200 million.

Still, Tucker is younger and has posted strong numbers over the last few seasons, so on paper, he looks like the better offensive player. But with Steinbrenner, the thing that seems to matter most is the cost and not necessarily the upside.

The Yankees have more gaps to fill

It is not only their offense that needs attention, but the Yankees’ bullpen is also grasping for a breather…

The Yankees have always prided themselves on having a strong bullpen, even when other parts of the roster weren’t perfect. But this year was a mess. If you remember, the early injuries to Jake Cousins, drop-offs from dependable relievers, and the wildly inconsistent seasons from Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Camilo Doval left the bullpen in shambles by October.

And when the playoffs rolled around, Williams and David Bednar were basically the only two arms the team could trust in high-leverage spots.

Hence, after watching the bullpen sink the team in 2025, it seems obvious that it needs a complete rebuild. And with Williams, Weaver, and Jonathan Loaisiga likely moving on, the Yankees actually have room to remake this group into a strength again. The question, once more, comes back to spending. If New York wants the best bullpen talent, it’s going to take real investment.