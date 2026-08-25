“Sit Your A** At Home”: Ex-MLB Pro Takes a Sharp Dig at Ketel Marte After His Casino Night Goes Viral

A sudden non-communicated absence had already made it complicated for Ketel Marte. But his recent endeavor made it much worse. The 32-year-old is currently on the injured list due to his knee inflammation. Still, he chose to visit a casino while undergoing treatment. That obviously didn’t sit well with so many fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While some are defending him, stating he didn’t break any rules, a former MLB player has some sharp criticism for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t just Marte’s left knee inflammation that made the situation messy. The Diamondbacks were one game out of the NL’s final Wild Card spot, fighting through a crucial stretch of the season. Meanwhile, photos surfaced of Marte at a Scottsdale casino during Arizona’s game against Cincinnati.

Imago May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates after a RBI double off of Colorado Rockies pitcher Jose Quintana (62) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

“He’s going a little bit unchecked because you need someone to sell him just to hate sit your a** at home or in the dugout. Those are your two options,” Jason Kipnis said on a recent Foul Territory podcast. “Why? Because if you don’t, and you go to a casino, it’s gonna look terrible. You’re gonna have shows like us talking about you in an unneeded coverage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marte was undergoing treatment at Salt River Fields. Last Friday, photos and videos of the player sitting at a roulette table at Talking Stick Resort casino in Scottsdale. At the same time, the Arizona Diamondbacks were facing the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distance between the stadium and the resort? Hardly 25 minutes. That’s exactly what most people pointed out when they first got to know about his venture. And the host, A. J. Pierzynski, emphasized the same, wondering why he wasn’t rehabbing with his team.

Even his manager, Torey Lovullo, had no idea if he was in Boston. Arizona had no other way but to put him on the restricted list and start the game with a replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, his agent, Charisse Espinosa-Dash, offered a statement mentioning that he was going through some “personal matter.” She also noted that Marte would be going through an MRI on his knee the next day.

However, no clarification on the personal matter was ever publicly disclosed. And the franchise shifted him from the restricted list to a 10-day IL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, players are not required to travel with the team or remain in the dugout during their IL stints. But most people saw his visit to the casino as a lack of commitment. Some even questioned Lovullo if he had done the same when he tried to defend his player.

Insider Mike Rodriguez tried to shut down the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Ketel Marte went to a casino, that’s his private life,” he said. “It’s not a crime, and MLB doesn’t punish any player just for going to a casino. Learn to respect the personal lives of athletes and to focus on what really matters: their performance on the field.”

While those remain the facts, it didn’t feel justifiable enough for former players like Pierzynski and Kipnis. But beyond the controversy, the D’backs and Ketel Marte have a bigger problem.

Arizona has more at stake than the Ketel controversy

There is no denying that Marte’s actions were a “different type of pain and frustration” for his manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovullo admittedly felt “betrayed” by one of his biggest stars. But beyond his unannounced absence and the recent casino visit, there’s a much bigger challenge looming for the team.

The Diamondbacks are 3rd in the NL West with a 69-63 record. They are fighting for the last National League Wild Card spot. But currently, they are 2.0 games behind the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marte is one of the key sluggers for Arizona, and he has recorded 67 RBIs and 21 home runs for the team so far. But he was batting at .292 in 2024, and .283 last year. This season he has managed only a .249 AVG and .760 OPS. While he has done his part to help the D’backs lineup, it sure hasn’t been enough.

His recent endeavors haven’t helped create a great image for him. True, his team has stood by him despite the controversy.

Lovullo and the front office had a prolonged discussion with the player and his agent. The manager has urged the media and fans to let it be and focus on the games.

But there are still some who believe that the recent incident might require some damage control after the player returns to the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Ketel Marte is expected to complete his rehab by next week. And the D’backs are in dire need of an offensive push to reach the playoffs.