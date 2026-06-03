$6M Red Sox Star Makes Glaring Admission as Boston Hits 94-Year Low in Concerning Fenway Trend

31-year-old Isiah Kiner-Falefa may have scored only 1 homer so far this season, but his .299 average proves his busy schedule at the plate. Still, that was not enough to prevent the Red Sox from recording a historic low at Fenway Park. The Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday made the team stand with a 9-20 record at Fenway Park, arguably the worst in MLB. And Kiner-Falefa is not hiding his disappointment about the same.

“Sick of it … It’s the same story,” MLB insider Gordo quoted Kiner-Falefa after Tuesday’s game.

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Tuesday witnessed the sad story of the Red Sox’s offense. The lineup could manage only 5 hits in total, and the biggest moment came on the first pitch of the game. Jarren Duran tripled and scored on Wilyer Abreu’s sacrifice fly. The Red Sox had a 1-0 lead by the first inning, but their defense surrendered 4 runs in the next three innings.

Kiner-Falefa himself couldn’t make anything from his 3 at-bats. Result? A 2-4 loss at home and a 9-20 record at home so far this year, which is the worst for Boston in their home park in any season since 1932. The Red Sox are the only team in the 2026 season to have yet to win 10 home games. But surprisingly, the team is 16-14 on the road this year.

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The Red Sox are just coming off their road trip in Cleveland, where they made 34 hits and scored 21 runs in three games. Moreover, they have a .654 team OPS at home and a .728 OPS on the road, which makes us believe that there’s something wrong at Fenway Park. Even Kiner-Falefa agrees.

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“I just feel like on the road, we’re a very close-knit team. We’ve come home, and there are just a lot of people. A lot of people. It’s different. It’s just a different vibe at home,” said Kiner-Falefa. “We’ve got to figure out a way to make it small like how it is on the road. … We were becoming a really close team. And we’ve got to find a way to bring that back home.”

If you find this response cryptic, we agree with you. Who are those people the Red Sox’s $6 million slugger is talking about? Are the fans at Fenway Park, or is he indicating the recent changes around Alex Cora? Kiner-Falefa himself is hitting .349 on the road, while he is hitting just .235 at home. So, he might be the best to know about what’s wrong in Fenway Park. We are certain that the clubhouse is equally frustrated with their home park slump, but we are yet to get a realistic action plan to resolve the issue.

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Amid all this chaos, if the team is still performing a bit, injuries are making sure that it also gets stopped.

The Red Sox’s IL is taking a wrong turn

“The Red Sox are placing utility infielder Nick Sogard (right side soreness) on the 10-day Injured List and promoting infielder Anthony Seigler from Worcester to take his spot on the team’s active roster, an industry source confirmed,” MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam said.

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Sogard was promoted this year and played 12 games in MLB, batting .257 (9-for-35) with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, and a .721 OPS. The best about him was his utilitarian value. He already started at second base, third base, and shortstop. Early this year, he played with Worcester in the minors and batted .269. But his strong run came to a sudden halt as he hit a 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

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In place of Sogard, the Red Sox are promoting Anthony Seigler, who is coming off a .298 batting average this season. Although Seigler already made his MLB debut with the Brewers last year, it is the first time with the Red Sox, and he is just another utility player, the same as Sogard. However, while Seigler may replace Sogard, the ever-expanding IL is halting the momentum of the team.

With names like Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story, and Roman Anthony yet to return to the lineup, the already battered lineup may just have taken enough beatings. The Red Sox just need a new name to become what Anthony became last year.