$60M A’s Star Bows to Marlins’ New Addition, Sending Quiet Warning Across MLB

While fans keep scratching their heads over why big-market teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets have been so quiet this offseason, the Marlins have come out of nowhere and shown everyone how it’s done. Remember Pete Fairbanks? The red-hot free-agent closer who was rumored to be a potential Edwin Díaz replacement for the Mets? He ended up in Miami instead, signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Marlins.

Well, that move alone is enough to turn some heads. But don’t be surprised if Miami has a few more on-field surprises lined up next season. And no, this isn’t a prediction, but more of a warning. Especially after A’s $60 million slugger Brent Rooker sent a clear message that the Marlins might be a lot tougher than people expect.

“Underrated part of the offseason is when pitchers you hate facing sign with a team in the other league.” Rooker reacted to Jeff Passan’s post about Fairbanks traveling to Miami.

Till now, Fairbanks had been bouncing around the AL with the Rays and Rangers. That means plenty of chances to cross paths with Rooker. But now that Fairbanks has landed with the Marlins, he’s headed to the NL. And Rooker isn’t exactly upset about that. In fact, he’s been pretty open about how much he hates facing Fairbanks, which says a lot about how dominant the right-hander can be on the mound.

And it’s easy to see why. Fairbanks keeps hitters uncomfortable with a nasty, mostly two-pitch mix, a slider paired with a 97-mph fastball that jumps on you. Notably, over the last five years, he’s given up just six homers off that fastball. Thus, overpowering hitters are thanks in part to one of the highest average release points in the game. He’s also coming off a strong season with a 2.83 ERA and a career-high 27 saves.

But what makes Rooker’s comments even more interesting is that he hasn’t actually faced Fairbanks in the last six AL seasons. Still, he knows exactly how tough that matchup can be. That raises the bigger question: how do the Marlins make the most of their new closer?

Add Fairbanks to a bullpen that already featured a breakout year from Ronny Henriquez, who led the team in appearances (69) and strikeouts (98) while finishing second in ERA at 2.22, and suddenly Miami’s relief corps looks dangerous. Put it all together, and the Marlins might be shaping up to be a real problem in the NL East.

The Marlins would have a few red flags as well

Well, Fairbanks doesn’t arrive without a few question marks. For the unversed, he turns 32 this month, and there have been some noticeable dips in his numbers lately. His velocity, strikeout rate, and swinging-strike rate have all trended down. For reference, he’s still averaging about 97.3 mph on his fastball over the past two seasons, and that’s a step back from when he was sitting closer to 99 at his peak!

Moreover, health is the bigger concern. Fairbanks has spent a lot of time on the injured list over the years, landing there six times since 2021 alone. He’s dealt with just about everything: two lat strains, shoulder and forearm inflammation, a nerve issue, and even hip trouble.

So yes, the Marlins will have their hands full trying to manage him the right way and get the most out of their newest closer. If they can pull that off, though, who knows? Maybe Miami can tap into a little of that 2003 magic all over again.