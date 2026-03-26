$16M Motive Could Force Padres to Take an Extreme Call on Yu Darvish – Report

It all started in November 2020. Late owner Peter Seidler bought the majority of the San Diego Padres’ stake, becoming the chairman. In his desperate and aggressive push for a World Series title, he spent extensively till 2023, taking their payroll to the third-highest (an estimated $253-$255 million payroll by the end of the season). And now their debt stands at almost $300 million. In that pursuit, they acquired Yu Darvish in 2020, and the amount was a little more than the franchise’s reported loan. Did that cause the extreme call?

“Yu Darvish is expected to go on the restricted list as he recovers from elbow surgery, which could save the Padres significant money,” Foul Territory posted on their X handle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Darvish first arrived in the organization, following his stellar 2020 season (2.01 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 76 innings, finishing second in National League Cy Young Award voting) in a trade from the Cubs. 3-years and $59 million were remaining in his contract that the Padres had to pay. And almost at the end of that deal, Seidler reportedly took a $50 million loan in September 2023. That same year, Darvish received an extension at San Diego, worth six years and $108 million. Yearly pay?

ADVERTISEMENT

$15 million in cash that the Padres will now save! Just that?

There is another $1 million prorated signing bonus, too, that the soon-to-be 40-year-old won’t receive. All of these, along with Darvish’s elbow issues, felt like the perfect motive for the Padres to put him on a restricted, rather than a 60-day IL. Because there is an evident advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under MLB’s guaranteed contract rules, franchises have to pay the full salary if a player is on injured list. But when restricted, the entire payroll is saved, just like the Padres will save this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to elbow inflammation in his throwing hand, the RHP had to limit his starts during 2024-25. Following only 15 starts in 2025 from July, Yu Darvish underwent UCL repair surgery in October, which ultimately confirmed that he would miss the 2026 season because of the 12-15 months recovery period. But an hour after the Padres confirmed Darvish staying restricted this season on their Instagram handle, the ‘Elvis of Japan’ seemed calm. At least on his Insta story.

Yu Darvish was seen walking two of his dogs on a leash and collar, featuring the black and gold of the San Diego Padres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Padres’ 26-man roster for the Opening Day now includes a rotation of Walker Buehler, Michael King, Mason Miller, Wandy Peralta, Jeremiah Estrada, Ron Marinaccio, Adrian Morejon, Nick Pivetta, Randy Vásquez, Kyle Hart, Germán Márquez, David Morgan, and Bradgley Rodriguez.

But putting players on a restricted list is nothing new is the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catcher Max Stassi chose not to play the remaining season after a serious family medical issue in September 2023, and the Angels had put him on the restricted list. In fact, it happened with Darvish, as well.

He was restricted for 7 weeks in 2024 due to some family matters, voluntarily bypassing nearly $4 million in salary. The story remains almost the same for this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While teams cannot generally restrict a player because of injury issues, the Padres utilized the voluntary suspension mode in this case.

Darvish, himself, agreed to be put on the restricted list because exploiting the team didn’t seem ethical to him. Especially after the man went 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA last season.

Does that mean he will be retiring?

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a quick glance at Yu Darvish’s MLB future: Is there anything beyond it?

“I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement,” clarified Yu Darvish.

Considering his performance last season and his recurring elbow issues since 2015 (TJ surgery, too!), it is unlikely that the 39-yo pitcher would be fully ready for action anytime soon. And his contract ends in 2028. There have been retirement rumors even earlier this year, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Alden Gonzalez, too, further confirmed, “There is no indication at this moment that he is announcing his retirement.”

Making a comeback to the majors at the age of 42! Even though Max Scherzer is still an elite pitching name, officially on his 19th MLB season, his injury-laden stints were definitely shorter than those of Darvish.

But an “emotionally stronger” Yu can definitely be a turning point in his MLB playing career. If not, there is always other roads – one of which the Japanese Elvis has already pitched on this season.

Yu Darvish was an advisor for Samurai Japan at the WBC 2026. He happily mentored Shoma Fujihara, Koki Kitayama, and many others from the rotation. And the players were pleased with the sessions, too.

“I learned a lot,” part of Fujihara’s caption (translated) read, where he tagged Darvish, wearing a Japanese staff hoodie.

So, Darvish can get into a coaching role with MLB teams or his country – the opportunities are not restricted.

Meanwhile, as Petco Park preps itself for the opening game in a few hours against the Detroit Tigers, spray painting the MLB logo on the grass, we are all geared up to tune in for the regular season. And we hope Yu Darvish is, too!