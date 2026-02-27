$60M Worth World Series Champ Settles for $12M As He Lets Go of Lavish Oklahoma Property

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers September 25, 2007 Los Angeles CA, USA Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki 2 is congratulated by leftfielder Matt Holiday 5 and outfielder Ryan Spilborghs 19 after hitting a two run homer in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles California UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquez-USAxTODAYxSportsx 2233107

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers September 25, 2007 Los Angeles CA, USA Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki 2 is congratulated by leftfielder Matt Holiday 5 and outfielder Ryan Spilborghs 19 after hitting a two run homer in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles California UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquez-USAxTODAYxSportsx 2233107

Every time a family asks for a sacrifice, parents will be willing to stepup for it. Even if it means moving to another place for you sons baseball career. Just like World Series winner, Matt Holliday has just sold his Estate to move for his sons’ careers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A recent news report from The Oklahoman said, “Former MLB star Matt Holliday has listed his 136-acre Stillwater property for sale at $12 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Holliday, net worth $60 million, owned a massive Stillwater estate for years with family. The 7,500 square foot home sat across 136 acres in the Oklahoma hometown of Stillwater. He built the property in 2022 after buying land for $3 million.

The estate became central to family life after his retirement in 2018. This property reflected his financial success after earning $160 million in career earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stillwater estate included five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and $3 million custom furniture pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

A professionally lit baseball field stood proudly in the front yard training area. The property featured a $2 million pool with a waterfall and a luxury hot tub. Batting cages and courts were placed inside a detached guest facilities building nearby. The estate also had a guest house, barn, and four-car garage.

Imago Source: The Denver Post/Holliday Family

Despite comfort, Matt Holliday listed the Stillwater estate for $12 million recently for sale. The decision came as his family prepared to relocate from Oklahoma to Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona is already a key place for developing major baseball talents. His son, Jackson Holliday, was already the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. His other son, Ethan Holliday, is also on a serious upward trajectory.

Selling such meaningful property reflects priorities shifting toward supporting his sons’ futures fully now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Holliday admitted the home created memories hosting athletes and meaningful family gatherings.

He said, “I’ve loved most about this home gathering people together always.” The estate became a symbol of family growth after building it in 2022. Yet listing it now shows that difficult choices are required for a better family future. Leaving Stillwater closes an emotional chapter, but opens opportunities closer to baseball dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple stars jump to the defense of Matt Holliday’s son

We all know that Ethan Holliday was picked by the Colorado Rockies during the 2025 Draft Picks, but recent reports have not been kind to him. Last season, Baseball America posted a clip questioning Colorado’s top draft pick, Ethan Holliday, and they did not hold back with their critique.

They said “Ethan Holliday’s draft stock was not as high as maybe it was built, maybe even internally,” and noted “there were major question marks around the hit tool dating back to when he was a high school junior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They pointed out “there was always swing and miss here, he’s not twitchy or athletic,” and even added “it was a 39.4 percent in‑zone whiff rate, it was catastrophically bad” for his contact ability in games.

Baseball America also said “he’s a below-average athlete” in that video, and that tone sparked strong responses. The criticism came against a backdrop of Holliday being a 19‑year‑old taken 4th overall with big power expectations from his senior year successes.

Fans watching those comments saw major league stars jump to Holliday’s side with clear emotion and belief in his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan Arenado wrote “Kids 19 man … smh,” showing frustration that youth was being judged so harshly, and Alex Bregman posted “He will be just fine!” in support of the young infielder.

Former top prospect Jo Adell added, “Bro…he was in high school less than a year ago…relax,” reminding everyone of how young Holliday still was. Their responses made many fans feel like players, not analysts, were defending Holliday’s heart and potential. In that space between doubt and hope, it felt like a real moment of support from those who’ve faced criticism in their own careers