“So Freaking Hard to Do”: Ex-Brewers Pro Explains Why Milwaukee Could Struggle After World Series Win

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz believes the team deserved their 2026 championship, but repeating it in 2027 will demand much more. The Brewers finished 2026 with baseball’s best record (103-59), then swept the Dodgers before beating the Rays in five games. They won their first World Series in franchise history, giving Milwaukee fans a long-awaited celebration. Kratz ranked them first in his final 2026 power rankings, saying they proved him right. Yet his early 2027 ranking reflects how quickly championship expectations can change.

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“You know why I didn’t pick them as number one (for 2027)?… Besides the fact that the Dodgers won back-to-back World Championships, it’s so freaking hard to do. It’s so hard to do,” said Erik Kratz (via Foul Territory on X).

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His warning is not about dismissing the Brewers, but recognizing the challenge awaiting defending champions. Kratz knows those expectations firsthand, having played for the Brewers during their 2018 postseason run.

That Brewers team reached the NLCS after winning 96 regular-season games. They faced the Dodgers in a tense matchup that stretched all the way through Game 7. The Dodgers scored five runs in Game 7, ending Milwaukee’s championship hopes and winning the series 4-3. For Kratz, that experience offers a clear reminder that deep postseason runs never guarantee another.

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The following season, the Brewers returned with expectations of another long October run, but fell short. The Brewers faced the Nationals in the 2019 NL Wild Card game, needing one win. They led 3-1 entering the eighth inning, placing themselves just six outs from advancing. But Juan Soto’s single put the Nationals ahead 4-3. That ended Milwaukee’s season. That early exit showed how quickly a promising season can end after strong previous October performances.

Repeating as champions is even harder because teams must survive an entire season under greater expectations. The Dodgers managed consecutive World Series titles in 2024 and 2025, and this has only been done 15 times in MLB history (Yankees six times, Oakland A’s/Philadelphia Athletics three times, and Blue Jays, Reds, Giants, Cubs, Dodgers, and Red Sox one each).

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The Brewers must now handle opponents who will bring their best against the defending champions. The Brewers also face questions about pitching workloads after an exhausting postseason, including young starters. Jacob Misiorowski exited World Series Game 5 with a calf cramp, while bullpen arms carried heavy innings. Even talented pitchers can struggle to maintain health, command, and effectiveness across another demanding campaign.

Roster changes could further complicate Milwaukee’s attempt to keep its championship group together. NLCS MVP Jake Bauers is among the potential free agents, having received a qualifying offer, but yet to be confirmed. The Brewers have also traded established stars before contracts became expensive, including Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. Freddy Peralta’s departure last offseason also reflected the organization’s continued roster-balancing approach. These moves can protect the Brewers’ future, but replacing proven contributors requires young players to step up.

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A repeat would demand the same production, even if several familiar faces no longer remain.

The team’s financial limits could make those replacements harder to find during the season. The Brewers operate with a smaller market and payroll than wealthy contenders such as the Dodgers. If injuries expose weaknesses, the Brewers may struggle to absorb expensive contracts at the trade deadline.

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The Dodgers or the Mets, meanwhile, have greater financial room to pursue elite players and reinforce their roster. A possible lockout also threatens offseason planning, player development, and the timing of free-agent signings. Milwaukee’s strong farm system helps, but prospects cannot always replace major-league production.

Early 2027 World Series odds already place the Dodgers ahead of Milwaukee in the championship market. The Dodgers are listed around +310, while the Brewers sit near +500 in early projections. That gap reflects Los Angeles’ star power and resources, despite Milwaukee sweeping them in the NLCS.

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The Yankees, Red Sox and Phillies also remain contenders capable of strengthening before next season. The Brewers must navigate a deep field while defending a title that every opponent now wants. The odds do not decide October, but they underline how difficult repeating will be.

Kratz explained his decision by separating division expectations from ranking baseball’s strongest team overall.

He said, “It doesn’t mean I’m not picking them to win the division. It just means it’s so hard to do it to repeat as the number one team in back-to-back years.”

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The Brewers can remain dangerous without automatically earning the top spot in power rankings. Their young core, pitching depth, and farm system give them another real championship chance. Still, Kratz’s caution comes from experience: winning again requires surviving challenges that change every season.