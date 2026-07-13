“So Proud of You”- Yankees Legend and MLB Hall of Famer Beams With Pride as Son Continues Legacy

“I never forced him to play baseball, but I just knew he would play because just being in the clubhouse, just being in the cages, being around all the guys all the time,” the MLB Hall of Famer said back in 2021. And he was right. At 5 years old, his son watched him carry the Milwaukee Brewers on the run of a generation, and something changed. He grinded it out in not just baseball but basketball and football, too. And on the second day of the MLB Draft, his name was called, and it was by the very franchise his father is probably best remembered for.

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“My son was drafted to the league tonight!!! So proud of you, Carsten 🙏🏾 #LegaCCy,” he posted via X.

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Carsten Sabathia III was drafted by the Brewers in the 20th round of the MLB Draft. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder just completed his senior collegiate season with the University of Houston Cougars. MLB also recently released a short interview with him following the draft, where Sabathia Jr. shared his joy. He noted the same level of excitement from his sister and the emotional state of his mother.

“I remember not wanting to leave because it was the summertime, and I was like, ‘Mom, we’re in Milwaukee, and I never have to go to school. This is awesome. I never want to leave,’” Carsten told MLB’s Adam McCalvy. “Being real young, that’s all you’re thinking about. I remember going to the stadium and loving the uniforms, loving the colors, loving the slide in deep left-center.



“Just all of those memories that you have as a kid, those are all flooding back.”

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However, for his father, there’s just one thing more special than his son being drafted, and that’s being drafted by the Brewers. The same franchise where he played half a season in his approximately two-decade-long career.

“So excited to see Carsten drafted to the @Brewers – a team, city, and community that welcomed me with open arms from day one and has a special place in my heart 🙌🏾 The work starts now. Only the beginning!!!” read another of his X posts.

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CC Sabathia was traded to Milwaukee during 2008. He made 17 starts for the Brewers, helping them break the 26-year playoff drought, and delivered a 1.65 ERA. And it’s not just the numbers. Sabathia risked his career by taking fewer rest days.

“Since Sabathia in 2008, no pitcher has thrown 90-plus pitches on three days’ rest twice in a row. Sabathia did it four times,” read a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report from last year.

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In his 19 MLB seasons, he suited up for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees. His longest stint came with the Yankees, where he played for nearly a decade. Not only that, but he is also something of a Yankees legend, having become the 24th Yankee to have his jersey number retired. The 45-year-old wore No. 52 with the Yankees, and the team will hold a ceremony this September to honor the big left-hander.

Moving on, now the Brewers fans would be incredibly happy if his son can show the same dedication.

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Carsten’s résumé that earned him a shot in professional baseball

The 22-year-old actually prefers to be in the batter’s box rather than on the mound. The right-handed power hitter slashed .283/.374/.511 this year, managing 6 homers and 18 RBIs. His impressive exit velocity (110.5 mph) and raw power made him an obvious choice for Milwaukee.

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The 611 overall pick plays first base and designated hitter. However, his power hasn’t translated to production at the highest level. That’s probably why it went on until the 20th round.

That being said, there is no lack of dedication in the young prospect. He spent two seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before Houston. Carsten Sabathia also spent significant time with the Trenton Thunder, where he developed his game, playing in the MLB Draft League. Hence, it was not just the last name that the Brewers went for.

For CC Sabathia, this is a full-circle moment with the team that established him as a star. But for his son, Carsten, this is just the start of a long journey to build a legacy of his own. And it’s not going to be an easy one. That’s why Sabathia Sr. said, “The work starts now.”