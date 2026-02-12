“So Sad”- Prayers Pour in After College Baseball Team Struck With Heartbreaking Tragedy

Just when the baseball community awaits the start of the new MLB season in 2026, heartbreaking news is coming out of Iowa.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A bus accident in a rural area on Wednesday reportedly involved a college baseball team, an incident no one ever wants to hear about. As details continue to emerge, the MLB community has taken to social media to share messages of support and solidarity while authorities investigate what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One person has died, and dozens were injured in a crash involving an Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team bus,” Breaking911 reports via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tragic bus accident involving the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team has left one person dead and 32 others injured. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Calhoun County, about two hours west of Waterloo. And according to the Iowa State Patrol, the team bus was the only vehicle involved.

Officials said three people were airlifted to trauma centers in Des Moines, while others were transported by ambulance to four nearby hospitals. Bruce Musgrave, director of Calhoun County Emergency Services, confirmed that multiple injuries were reported. So, looking at it and the footage of the accident site, it looks like a major one.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With the accident involving members of the Iowa Lakes baseball team, the college released a statement later Wednesday afternoon. They emphasized that the safety and well-being of its students and staff remain its top priority.

Reportedly, the team had been scheduled to travel to Arkansas for games later this week. In an act of solidarity, Arkansas College expressed its support, saying it has thoughts and prayers for the Iowa Lakes baseball team, their families, and the entire college community.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 2025-2026 season has just started, Iowa Lakes baseball didn’t perform as expected last season. They finished the 2024-2025 season ranking last in the ICCAC Baseball Standings with a 2-31 record. So, as they are targeting a rebound this season, this tragedy struck out of nowhere.

As more details continue to emerge, the MLB community has also taken to social media to offer prayers and support to everyone affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayers pour in for the affected college baseball team

Social media users are left stunned by the accident’s intensity, as seen in the footage. “So sad,” one user said. “Prayers for all those involved and the families,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, the affected ones need prayers at this time of difficulty. According to the Pocahontas Police Department, the area should now be avoided due to a serious accident. This says a lot about its intensity. Also, the details of one casualty are not being shared publicly. So, the entire MLB community, including the families of the affected, is praying for the entire college baseball team.

“Heart goes out to the Iowa Lakes Laker family, the grieving loved ones, the players fighting through pain and shock, and every first responder who rushed in,” one joined in. “Absolutely devastating. These are young athletes just trying to compete and build a future. Prayers for everyone affected,” one more added.

While our hearts go out to those affected, it’s also important to acknowledge the first responders who helped with the rapid evacuation of the victims. And what’s more saddening than seeing the young talents in college baseball suffer like this? Previously, we have seen several untoward events involving the college baseball players, but something on this scale? Never!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, we look forward to the ongoing investigations to determine the probable causes of the accident. “Usually front tire blowout,” one user added.

Let’s now wait for the final investigations to come out. Till then, our prayers are with those affected in the accident.