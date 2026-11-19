Sonny Gray, a 37-year-old right-hander, tied for the MLB lead with 18 wins and posted a 2.72 ERA across 29 starts for the Boston Red Sox. Right after Boston’s October exit, he was openly weighing retirement. The Minnesota Twins ended that debate Wednesday, and Gray delivered the message himself.

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In a video posted by the Twins on X on Wednesday, Gray opened with a greeting to the fanbase. “Hey Twins fans, this is Sonny Gray. I’m coming back. Can’t wait to see you at Target Field 2027.”

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“I’m coming back” carries real weight because Gray sounded far less certain on September 30. Speaking to reporters after getting pulled in the fifth inning of Game 2 against the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, he said he would walk away for his family and did not know what came next. Just over a week later, that stance had flipped.

In an interview with The Boston Globe on October 9, Gray called pitching in 2027 an “easy decision” after talking it over with his family, adding that he still had plenty left in the tank and wanted a World Series ring.

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That confidence has hard numbers behind it. Gray ranks fourth among active pitchers with 359 starts, and he also sits fourth with 143 wins. He is sixth in innings at 2,087, and his 553 strikeouts over the last three seasons rank ninth in baseball, including 200-plus in two of them.

Target Field is also familiar ground. Across 2022 and 2023, Gray went 16-13 with a 2.90 ERA in 56 starts, earned an All-Star nod in 2023 and finished as the AL Cy Young runner-up to Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ ace.

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Minnesota paid accordingly. ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported a two-year, $55 million agreement that includes an opt-out after the first season. That reportedly makes Gray the highest-paid pitcher in franchise history, and the opt-out gives him a path back to free agency if he thrives.

The underlying data does raise a few flags. Gray’s 21.8% strikeout rate and 9.9% swinging-strike rate were his lowest since 2016, and his four-seamer averaged a career-low 91.5 mph. Hitters also made contact on a career-high 92.1% of his pitches in the zone. His 6.7% walk rate and 46% ground-ball rate show a veteran leaning on location rather than raw heat.

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For the Twins, that risk is manageable. A two-year deal with an opt-out caps the downside, and Minnesota still has a roster that finished 77-85, third in the AL Central, and missed October for a second straight year despite hovering in Wild Card contention for much of the season.

Tom Pohlad, the Twins’ team chairman, vowed early in the offseason to invest meaningfully in payroll, and the past two days show it. Catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted his $23.15 million qualifying offer, and a day later right-hander Sonny Gray signed for $55 million. Those commitments total more than $78 million and push the projected 2027 payroll past $170 million, well above the franchise record of roughly $154 million to $155 million set in 2023.

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That spending push is only half the story because Gray’s arrival also creates a logjam the front office must solve.

Twins now face a crowded rotation puzzle before spring training

Gray gives the Twins a veteran anchor while right-hander Pablo López works back from UCL surgery, but he also leaves the club with six established starters. Add young arms Connor Prielipp, Zebby Matthews and Mick Abel, and a surplus like that rarely survives until Opening Day.

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Right-handers Joe Ryan, López, Bailey Ober and Dean Kremer can all reach free agency after 2027. MLB Trade Rumors projects Ober at $6.9 million and Kremer at $6.5 million in arbitration for next season. Twins Daily and Puckett’s Pond frame Ober as the most expendable starter, while Kremer has firmer footing after a 3.48 ERA in 10 starts following his late-July trade from the Baltimore Orioles.

Pablo López missed all of 2026 after undergoing season-ending right elbow (UCL) surgery in February, according to MLB.com. A typical Tommy John recovery runs roughly 12 to 14 months, so his readiness for Opening Day 2027 remains a spring training storyline, which makes starting depth critical.

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Right-hander Taj Bradley is coming off a breakout year. The 25-year-old went 12-6 with a 3.73 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 205 strikeouts across 178.1 innings in 31 starts, a major leap from his 5.05 ERA in 2025. Zebby Matthews could also slide into relief to fortify a thin bullpen.

The opt-out adds a long-term wrinkle. If Gray leaves after 2027, he, López, and Ryan could all hit the market together next winter, leaving Bradley as the only established starter who can reach free agency. Minnesota also wants a bat and bullpen help, and a surplus arm could fetch both.

Gray’s return gives Minnesota a proven arm and a clear message to the fanbase that this front office is ready to spend. Now, the Twins have to turn that rotation depth into a bat and bullpen help, and those moves will show how serious they are about contending in 2027.