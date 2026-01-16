“Sport is Dying” – New York Gives Up on Steve Cohen & David Stearns Despite Mets Radio Insider’s Dodgers Jab

Another offseason, another superstar lost. For Mets fans, the frustration with owner Steve Cohen and President David Stearns has reached a boiling point. So much so, even the Mets radio insiders’ jab at the Dodgers could not pacify the fury.

Throughout the 2025-26 offseason, the Mets’ squad experienced a major shakeup. And while fans were not very pleased, Stearns was adamant that these changes were required for the long-term sustainability of the team. Now, as the Dodgers closed a blockbuster deal involving Kyle Tucker, the fan rage came swirling back.

Expressing his anger on social media, Mets’ radio insider Jake Brown recently ranted on his X handle. Accusing LA of playing dirty, Brown showed empathy towards Stearns and Steve Cohen.

“If you’re blaming David Stearns for the Mets not landing Kyle Tucker, you aren’t paying any attention to what’s going in the sport/the Dodgers,” wrote Brown.

Tucker being scooped up by the Dodgers for a whopping four years, $240 million has rattled the MLB realm. Their financial biceps have seemingly angered several critics as to how the Dodgers are ‘ruining’ the sport. With no salary caps yet in MLB, Los Angeles is running away with the finest of them all. With as many as eight players earning in excess of $100 million, their overall payroll will exceed $413 million.

While Brown has a valid point here, fans are not ready to take their foot off the gas when it comes to Stearns’ decisions.

Not only did the Mets miss out on the opportunity of roping in Tucker, but their offseason trades, too, had the team in shambles.

Fans were shocked to learn that Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo were traded. New York also lost Pete Alonso to free agency and then, at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles, further worsening the team’s prospects. And with the recent miss of Tucker, fans went into a frenzy, giving up on the Cohen and Stearns duo.

Fans get angry as the Mets lose out on Kyle Tucker to the Dodgers

One infuriated fan pointed out how they feel that the issue goes beyond missing out on Kyle Tucker. It further accuses David Stearns of breaking apart the Mets’ core, alienating the fan base in the process. Their comment read, “Forget Tucker.. he dismantled the team, lost the fan base in doing so and then forgot to put it back together.”

Another X user criticized David Stearns for the overall state of the Mets. “I’m blaming David Stearns for the position he has put the Mets in. Not missing out on Tucker.” The fan argued that his roster decisions and long-term approach have left the team weaker, unbalanced, and poorly positioned. And this has happened regardless of any single missed superstar signing.

Analyzing how MLB is currently working, one frustrated fan shared their blatant take, mentioning, “the sport is dying.”

Another fan, too, blamed Cohen for failing to turn the Mets into the free-spending powerhouse, more so because many had expected the Mets to dominate the market like the Dodgers. “Yeah, its Steve Cohens fault. Mets were supposed to be the dodgers.”

Echoing similar thoughts, another MLB enthusiast exclaimed, “Nah, you can blame both Stearns and Cohen. I can live with Nimmo and McNeil being gone. But you lost Diaz and Pete, signed subpar replacements, and refuse to spend to be “The east coast dodgers”. I don’t want to hear “we tried. Shucks!”. Richest owner, yet we don’t show it.”

The backlash reflects growing frustration that poor decisions and restrained spending have left the Mets far from the powerhouse the fans were expecting. Now, only time can tell what awaits the sport in the near future.