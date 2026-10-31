“Sports Should Not Be Political”: Yankees President Sparks Debate With Blunt Take Amid the WNBA Anthem Protest

The New York Yankees president, Randy Levine, is the latest voice to join in the debate around the uneasy relationship between sports and politics. The 2026 WNBA Finals have become the latest flashpoint, with Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries players drawing national attention for leaving the court before the national anthem. Even President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have weighed in, turning the players’ actions into a nationwide controversy. Now, Levine’s message carries a blunt reminder about the business of sports.

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Speaking on The Craig Carton Show, Levine offered a reality check on why athletes and teams must keep fans at the center of the sporting experience. The Yankees have long enforced strict media discipline; Levine’s call for depoliticization reflects that culture.

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“The fans pay your salary. There are sports, and the most beautiful thing to me about it is that it shouldn’t be political. Sports should not be political… We’re all Americans. The anthem represents who we all are together, a diverse country, the most diverse country. We can agree and disagree. I agree with a lot of people, disagree with a lot of people, but we’re all Americans. And there’s too much division. I think that creates more division,” Levine said via the Craig Carton Show.

The drama unfolded when the WNBA Finals witnessed both teams empty during the pre-game national anthem. The teams jogged to their locker rooms or waited in the tunnels just before “The Star-Spangled Banner” began and returned to the floor immediately after it ended.

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Valkyries forward Gabby Williams and guard Veronica Burton stated that heading to the locker room is simply part of their standard pregame preparation and has been a routine for years, rather than an active, political demonstration. Golden State coach Natalie Nakase similarly reiterated that it is strictly a team pregame routine.

Trump called for a fan boycott of the WNBA, stating the teams would “destroy themselves.” Vice President JD Vance labeled the routine “disgraceful,” arguing athletes should not disrespect the country to criticize policies.

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Per Levine, it’s the fans who are actually running the show. It’s their money they are putting in that runs the sports business. So, skipping an on-field event means depriving the business of its most important stakeholder. While Levine supports the political disagreements, he opposes involving the national anthem in them.

MLB has its own history of going political. Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem. On September 23, 2017, he took a knee to protest racial inequality, with teammate Mark Canha placing a hand on his shoulder in solidarity.

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The Yankees, by comparison, follow a strict media policy, including training their players to be media-savvy and careful in a market where media scrutiny is always high.

The WNBA players maintain that their locker-room routine is not a protest, but Levine’s position suggests he views it as one.