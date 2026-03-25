“Stalking Yankees Social Media”: Juan Soto Sparks Beef With Bronx Fans After “Rent Free” Provocation

Looks like the Juan Soto-Yankees beef saga isn’t dead yet. The Dominican’s two-word comment on a Yankees video is all it took to add more fuel to it. What was meant to be a casual jab has instigated a brawl on social media.

“Juan Soto comments on the Yankees’ opening day hype up post on Instagram after one clip shows Max Fried striking him out: ‘😂😂😂 rent free,’” a pinstripes loyalist posted on X, attaching the screenshot of the comment.

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The New York Yankees, on March 25, released a 127-second video on Instagram hyping the fans before Opening Day. The video, captioned “Wherever we go, The Jungle follows,” is packed with excitement for the 2026 season. And it included a quick clip of Juan Soto being struck out by Max Fried from a 2025 game.

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Soto left a comment on the same, implying he lives rent-free in the hearts and minds of the Yankees even after leaving the club for the cross-town rival. Although the jab was later deleted, fans were quick to take a screenshot.

A user named “Everything Yankees” posted the same later on X. And fans from both New York teams chipped in to further intensify the ‘beef’ between the player and his former team.

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Juan Soto played one season with the Yankees in 2024, recording a career-high 41 HRs and 128 runs. He had a 1.101 OPS in the postseason, and his three-run home run in Game 5 against the Guardians was one of the biggest moments in the ALCS. He batted with a .313 AVG in the World Series, which they lost to the Dodgers.

Despite the heroics, the Yankees failed to retain him with a lucrative 16-year, $760 million deal. Soto turned down multiple attempts from them and ultimately signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. He even received a $75m signing bonus.

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His contract with the cross-town rival was the longest and most lucrative in MLB history. He even surpassed Shohei Ohtani’s 10–year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. But several rumors regarding friction between the Yankees and Soto have surfaced since then.

The reports included one security guard removing his family member from the exclusive area in the Bronx stadium. And some pointed out the gap between the Yankees’ final offer and what he accepted from the Mets.

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He even changed his phone number during the same time, limiting connection with his former teammates. That didn’t sit well with some of his close friends.

However, Soto has always claimed that there is no beef between him and the club or any of his former comrades. He even termed the Yankees as an “A1 organization”. Soto also attributed the long-term vision of the Mets and Steve Cohen’s personal effort for the move rather than any grudge against the Yankees.

But his recent comment on the Yankees post has not been seen as a reflection of his claims.

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While he might have intended to troll the hype post from his previous home, it has attracted some backfire. Some Soto fans even tried to turn it around against the Yankees Nation.

Yankees loyalists tweak the narrative on casual poking, while Juan Soto fans hit back

“Meanwhile, he’s stalking Yankees social media LMFAO,” one user wrote. While Soto might be living in the Yankees’ head rent-free, his checking their video and commenting arguably proves the opposite.

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“He misses the Bronx sooooo much 😂😂😂😂,” another fan reacted.

Juan Soto surpassed his own career-high HR record as he hit 43 in a Mets jersey. His .921 OPS in 2025 was only behind Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber in the National League. He led MLB and set a franchise record with 127 walks. Yet he misses the Yankees, how?

The only logical answer for this sentiment might be the postseason. While he played the World Series with the pinstripes in 2024, his journey with the Mets ended without a ticket to the playoffs.

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“You screenshotting this and running to post it here just proves how right he is 🤣🤣🤣,” one Soto fan tried to be the ‘captain obvious’ here.

The Yankees Nation is as obsessed with Juan Soto as he might be with the team.

Another comment read, “It’s so obvious how he’s just trolling you guys and you continue to take his bait.”

The Dominican has refuted the ‘beef’ claims time and again. Maybe he just wanted to have some fun with the people who tried to soil the relationship between him and his former team.

“Rent free yet sat there and watched it for 2 and half mins to see that single 3 second clip,” one fan pointed out the contrast.

Juan Soto’s strikeout by Fried was a blink-and-you-miss-it frame. However, for it to catch it, Soto must have gone through the whole clip. Maybe there is a little bit of animosity between him and his former employers.

It has been a year since Soto left the Yankees. But there still seems to be some bad blood. Even if a beef between the franchise and Juan Soto is non-existent, fans aren’t really over it. Two simple words took the form of provocation from the fans. It’s now apparent that we’ll experience a few more heated moments when Soto visits the Bronx the next time.