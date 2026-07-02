“Start Playing Better Baseball” – Yankees Manager’s Clear Message to Clubhouse After Cody Bellinger Vents Frustration

Back in 2025, the New York Yankees’ mid-season slump cost them the top spot in the AL East. Eventually, they lost their edge to the Toronto Blue Jays, who eliminated them in the ALDS. Coming into 2026, the Yankees certainly didn’t want a repeat of that. Yet concerns are mounting for a team that was atop the AL East just a week ago. As the Yankees head into the off day after a seven-game losing streak, their frustrated manager had just one important message: play better.

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“Had chances in the ninth and certainly in the tenth to put it away, and we weren’t able to do it,” Aaron Boone said, reflecting on Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Tigers, per SNY Yankees. “Obviously, tough one going into the off day. But we gotta get over it and start playing better baseball.”

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The Yankees’ offense once again went cold during the series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Will Warren was impressive on the mound, allowing just two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings pitched. But pitching with little to no run support is easier said than done.

In the bottom of the ninth of the extra-inning loss, Amed Rosario homered to open the Yankees’ scoreboard. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the game at 2-2 by scoring on a wild pitch.

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However, Keider Montero, whom the Tigers recently shifted to the bullpen, came out on top against the Yankees’ lineup. The Bronx team was in a position to win at the bottom of the tenth with Spencer Jones on third on Jose Caballero’s sacrifice fly. But Montero put a stop to it with a slider to Oswaldo Cabrera and a 97.2 mph fastball to Ali Sanchez. He did quick work of the lineup in the 11 as well by retiring the side.

The 25-year-old ended the night with a win and three strikeouts across two innings. He helped the Tigers seal their first series sweep in the Bronx since 2008. They built their victory on the 4-run eleventh inning of Camilo Doval. Zach McKinstry’s bases-clearing single gave the Tigers a 6-2 lead that the Yankees failed to overcome.

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Wednesday’s loss marked the second consecutive sweep for the Yankees after the Boston Red Sox served them one earlier in the week. Throughout it all, Aaron Boone’s emphasis on playing better baseball remained the same.

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Meanwhile, with the Yankees already missing captain Aaron Judge, one of their biggest hitting strengths, Cody Bellinger’s slump is hurting them even more.

Cody Bellinger is frustrated with his own performance

The Yankees have not scored more than four runs since they won 5-0 against the Cincinnati Reds on June 19. Even during their wins against the Detroit Tigers in late June, the Yankees’ lineup failed to cross the 4-run threshold. During this difficult offensive stretch, Cody Bellinger is also going through a bout of underperformance.

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On Wednesday, Bellinger went 0-for-5 and could only express his frustration with expletives while speaking to reporters after the game.

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“It f–king s–ks. It’s a s–tty feeling,” Bellinger said, addressing his own slump and the Yankees’ loss, per Gary Phillips on X. “You know you wanna contribute. But you’re not succeeding. It’s very frustrating. So, kinda continue to work on it, grind it out.”

During this 7-game skid by the Yankees, Bellinger recorded only one hit. He is 2-for-32 in his last nine appearances with nine strikeouts. Following his 29-homer season last year, the 30-year-old has been struggling at the plate in 2026. He is hitting .254 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

With that, Bellinger will look forward to returning from the off day in better form.