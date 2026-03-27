Stephen A. Smith Throws Aaron Judge Under the Bus as WS Champ Calls Out “Hate for Clicks” Culture

Aaron Judge’s recent problems in big moments have led to many doubting his credentials in the all-time great conversation. This further increased after the New York Yankees captain’s WBC final letdown. After that disappointment, Judge is under the fire of renewed criticism after his opening day performance for the team.

Judge entered his 11 season with the Yankees as he batted against the San Francisco Giants on the 2026 season opener. But it was not a memorable one for the three-time MVP. While the Yankees dominated the Giants 7-0, Judge went hitless with four strikeouts in 5 at-bats.

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Judge’s performance led to heavy criticism from Stephen A. Smith on First Take, who questioned the Yankees captain’s ability in big moments.

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“The problem is too many moments he has had in his career where this Goliath of a man and baseball player comes up considerably and conspicuously small,” remarked Smith on First Take.

Despite being the AL MVP multiple times, holding the league record of most home runs (62) in a season (2022), the narrative around Judge is that he falls short in big moments.

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Judge set an Opening Day record on the wrong side of the spectrum. He became the first reigning MVP to strike out four times on Opening Day.

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“That is not something that can happen to you when you are associated with the all-time greats,” added Smith.

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The only time Judge reached the World Series was in 2024 when they lost to the Dodgers in five games. As the Yankees’ captain, he batted only .222 with one homer and 3 RBIs while striking out 7 times. Furthermore, Judge also dropped a routine fly ball to center field, which was considered a game-altering moment.

His problems in big moments continued at the recent WBC final, where he was captaining Team USA. Judge fell short as he went 0-for-4, striking out thrice in their 3-2 loss to Venezuela. Though the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the 2017 ALDS, Judge himself went 1-for-20 in 5 games, recording 16 strikeouts.

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While Judge’s regular season career stats display above-average numbers (.293/.412/.615 and 1.027 OPS), his postseason numbers show a significant drop. His batting average in the playoffs is .236, alongside the OPS dropping to .822.

However, baseball is a team game, and throwing the responsibility of the Yankees’ recent failures on Judge alone is probably not the best choice, but due to the level of popularity Judge enjoys, he also has to bear the brunt of the hate.

Following Judge’s Opening Day performance, a former World Series champion has come to his defense.

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A.J. Pierzynski calls out “Hate for Clicks” Culture

In an episode of the Wake Up Barstool, A.J. Pierzynski called out the hate thrown towards Judge. As questions about his form arose, Pierzynski highlighted that it was just the first game of the season for the Yankees captain.

Former player Anthony Rizzo also seemed to agree with it and stated the ‘hate for clicks’ culture was not ideal for the game.

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Pierzynski seemed to agree with Rizzo’s remark and showed his support for Judge, who has one of the most stacked resumes in baseball.

“Man, he gets all this hate just for clicks,” said Pierzynski. “I mean, that’s kind of what we are doing right now. I’m not gonna hate on Aaron Judge.”

Despite having done a lot in his MLB career, Judge once again has a big task ahead of him, and that is to put this tag of falling short in big moments away. The Yankees secured a brilliant win to start their season, and although Judge was not impressive, he will be hoping to bounce back strong. His regular-season exploits have been phenomenal, but at the end of the day, he is going to be judged on what happens in the World Series if the Yankees make it there.