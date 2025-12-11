Steve Cohen Accused of Lying to Mets Nation as Dramatic Pete Alonso–Edwin Díaz Exit Catches Team Off-Guard

The New York Mets fan base, after a disastrous season, went into the off-season thinking, “There is always a next time.” But instead of taking a step from disappointment to dominance, fans now stand watching their team slide from championship hopeful to just merely playoff hopeful.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is not what the critics are saying—these words are coming straight from the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, himself. “I totally understand the fans’ reaction. There is a lot of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.” This is what the owner of the team had to say!

It almost sounds like he is unaware of the storm that has come up with not one but two cornerstones, leaving the team in not less than 48 hours!

ADVERTISEMENT

They didn’t just lose any random player—they lost Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear, the homegrown slugger, and the franchise home run king. He agreed to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Shocking? Yes, for sure. But here is an even more shocking fact: Did you know that Cohen and Co. didn’t even make an offer to Alonso? They knew the bidding would be far more than what they could offer and hence didn’t even step foot in the sweepstakes.

Cohen is known as the spender—the billionaire owner—so why the penny pinching now, and for a player who broke Darryl Strawberry’s home run record and finished with 264 long balls, trailing only three players in franchise history? His departure is a gut punch for sure, one that even Steve Cohen’s false hope can’t sway the fans on.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought the Mets not attempting for Alonso was a shocker, then them losing their star closer player for a mere $3 million is enough to knock the floor out from under your feet. Yes, they lost Edwin Diaz to the Dodgers, who gave him a three-year, $69 million offer over their $66 million offer.

And according to sources, the Mets were caught off guard by the fact that Diaz didn’t even give them a chance to bid that or even exceed that deal. Now, to make matters worse, reports are suggesting that the Mets are not even pursuing top outfielders at the moment. Cohen sure can say there is “lots of off-season left,” but the vibe among fans is far from optimistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

New York Mets fans blast Cohen and Stearns over royal winter mess-up!

A fan said, “Well, Cohen sure rolled the dice—and the Mets came up snake eyes.” Take it as this—Cohen’s plan backfired. ESPN reported that Diaz was annoyed that the Mets didn’t give him a heads-up before signing Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal. Also, Diaz was unhappy with Jeremy Hefner’s departure. The Mets still are hopeful to add Robert Suarez now, but Diaz simply leaving for sure has left them stunned. No longer will Citi Field boom with “Narco.”

A user mentioned, “Cohen’s got the cash, but will it translate to wins? Let’s see if the Mets can actually build a contender this offseason!” And honestly, that’s the question that will haunt the Mets Nation for now. Losing Diaz and his 1.63 ERA stings badly, and they got Devin Williams this time around as a hopeful bounce-back candidate. But he has a 4.79 ERA in the Bronx. So where is the comparison? He can help, but he won’t fix everything. It’s really not surprising that fans are mad at Stearns for taking all the Yankees dumped players!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing like it’s obvious, a fan said, “That’s a beta way of saying we don’t expect to win a World Series.” Ouch! That’s a reality check for the team—because, to be honest, the options are not comforting. Sure, they could slide Mark Vientos over to first to fill Pete Alonso’s spot, but that move stretches the roster thin. And as things stand, they might be forced to start two of Ronny Mauricio, Tyrone Taylor, or Luisangel Acuña. And they were below league average at the plate last year—fit as bench pieces, not as part of a contender team.

A user highlighted Juan Soto’s deal, saying, “Imagine spending a billion dollars on a player and just hoping you’re a playoff-caliber team.” Well, the Mets were expected to contend last year after Soto’s megadeal, but a 28-37 second half proved that money alone is not enough. And now, they are not even spending that! And good luck finding a better right-handed hitter than Alonso to go behind Juan Soto. Because, throughout the league, right-handed bats are rare. Plus, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are both left-handed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hell, it wasn’t a playoff team before the offseason. Now it’s further from one,” said a fan, and honestly, you can’t blame the Mets fans for feeling gutted. The long-suffering crowd, which suffered Wilpon years, is now left thinking if some kind of curse followed Steve Cohen and David Stearns. Losing Diaz and Alonso on back-to-back days for sure feels like a déjà vu of the Wilpon era. If the Mets want to be the East Coast Dodgers, it’s time to stop talking and start acting and fixing the mess fast.