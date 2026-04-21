Steve Cohen and David Stearns Dragged Into Unwanted Spotlight as Mets’ Downfall Continues

The New York Mets are desperate to end their losing streak. They have dropped 11 games in a row, matching their longest skid since 2004. The Mets’ manager, Carlos Mendoza, is not the only one facing the backlash; critics have now dragged David Stearns and franchise owner Steve Cohen into the conversation.

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The Mets’ 2026 Opening Day payroll of $367.9 million was the second-highest in the league, yet the team is holding a losing record, 7-15, early in the season. While fans have demanded Mendoza’s removal, WFAN hosts Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle called out Cohen and Stearns for their inaction during the Mets’ recent downfall.

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“Your owner has gone into hiding, and I’m saying it. Because at some point, if you want to be a wiseass on Twitter [Now X] and you want to attack the fanbase, ‘I gave out free tickets, only 48% of the people use those tickets. You’re essentially F— to the fans,” stated Craig Carton on WFAN.

“And after they lose that first game to the Dodgers, and he’s in the building for it. ‘Hey, I see some positive development here, green shoots in the finance world, right?’ And then you lose the next two, and then you lose the next three after that, and the owner is now officially gone into hiding, like a turtle.”

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Carton took a dig at the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, for not addressing the team’s current situation. Cohen’s recent X posts have attracted criticism for deviating from the more important issue of the Mets’ consecutive losses.

Agreeing, McMonigle added, “All he has done is build a lousy team with a ton of money, and scold the fanbase every chance he gets. And outside of that, he has done nothing.”

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The Mets had a roster overhaul this year. Their Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) payroll surpasses $375 million, with players like Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., and Freddy Peralta on the roster. Yet they are not faring any better than the 2025 team, which took a downward plunge in August with a 21-32 record and missed the playoffs.

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On April 8, Cohen complained on X about 58% of the fans not turning up despite subscribing to the free tickets the Mets gave away during their Diamondbacks series. The losing streak started right after that.

Cohen’s most recent post came in the midst of the Mets’ downward spiral during the Dodgers’ series. The owner was in the clubhouse to witness his team lose to the LA Dodgers, 2-1. Despite the loss, he talked about the upsides of the game, including Francisco Lindor’s homer and Nolan McLean’s brilliant start.

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However, whatever upsides Cohen saw clearly did not become fruitful as the Mets suffered an 8-2 blowout in the next game. Then the Chicago Cubs handed them a series sweep.

The heat of the Mets’ current slump has dragged not only Cohen into the spotlight but also the President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns.

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David Stearns held responsible for the Mets’ downward spiral

On Friday, David Stearns reportedly spoke in favor of Mendoza before the Mets blew the Cubs series.

“I think Mendy’s [Mendoza] doing a really good job,” Stearns told ESPN. “I think he’s putting our players in a position to succeed. He’s enormously consistent.”

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However, Mendoza is not the one under fire from the WFAN hosts. They have turned the spotlight on Stearns, since he was in charge of the team building this offseason.

“If I’m a diehard Mets fan and I got my general manager who put together a garbage team thus far this year, sitting in the dugout smiling…That would take me off if I’m a fan,” stated Carton on WFAN.

The Mets chose to let go of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil. They stuck with Juan Soto, who is currently injured, and Francisco Lindor, while acquiring new players. However, Lindor’s hitting (.205 avg) and defense have been ineffective so far.

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Stearns signed Bichette to a 3-year, $126 million deal to be the primary third baseman. He acquired All-Star pitcher Peralta and right-hander Tobias Myers in a blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. Robert Jr. also moved from the Chicago White Sox.

Yet they are only scoring 1.7 runs per game during their losing streak, and batting at a disappointing .145 average.

Stearns might have defended Mendoza despite the losses, but if the Mets don’t improve, Stearns might need to defend himself.