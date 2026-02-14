Steve Cohen Sends Strong Message To Mets Fans Doubting David Stearns Leadership

Ever since the Mets began dismantling their core and moving on from players like Nimmo, Diaz, and Alonso, GM David Stearns has been taking a lot of heat from the fanbase. Why? Because after finishing 83–79 and missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker for the last Wild Card spot, fans were expecting a much more aggressive offseason. They wanted to see the front office gear up for a serious run the following year.

Instead, Stearns drew criticism for what many fans felt was a “small-market” approach.

One marquee name after another slipped off the radar, and frustration kept building. And what really puzzled fans was owner Steve Cohen’s stance. Rather than echoing the urgency coming from the stands, Cohen seemed to be on the opposite side. He appeared far more aligned with the front office’s patience than with the fanbase’s demand to go all-in.

“David and I are always in constant contact. I mean, what I love about David is that every time I have a question, he knows the answer. And so, I have a great feeling, it takes a lot of anxiety away from me because I know things are being run the way they should be run… And I’ll say it again, I feel like we’re in good hands,”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

So, from what Cohen has said publicly, it’s clear he has a lot of faith in David Stearns and genuinely believes the franchise is in good hands. At least, that’s how the owner sees it. But does that confidence really line up with reality?

Well, since Stearns arrived from Milwaukee in 2024, it’s been a mixed ride. He started his New York journey with a bang, guiding the Mets to a solid finish and an unexpected run to the NLCS, which immediately bought him credibility. That momentum didn’t carry over, though. In 2025, the Mets took a step back and missed the postseason entirely, cooling off much of the early optimism.

His roster moves have drawn split reactions as well. Remember, Stearns earned plenty of praise for landing Juan Soto on a record-breaking deal. However, his emphasis on financial flexibility this offseason caused the Mets largely sit out the race for several top-tier free agents. That approach didn’t sit well with a fanbase expecting big swings.

Now, heading into a season marked by clubhouse changes and roster shuffling, Stearns still appears to have Cohen’s full support. Maybe that’s because the Mets saw immense development in their farm system. Notably, under Stearns’ watch, it’s gone from thin to thriving. They ranked 12th overall entering 2026 and briefly No. 1 in baseball before the Mets dealt top prospects for Freddy Peralta earlier this year.

Still, while Cohen may have good reasons to believe in Stearns, the bottom line in baseball hasn’t changed. On-field results and championships define success, and the Mets haven’t reached that level under his leadership yet. If 2026 ends in another disappointing season, that confidence could be put to a serious test.

It’s a race against time for David Stearns

Sure, Steve Cohen continues to back his front office. But remember how quickly things changed after the 2025 collapse, when most of the coaching staff was shown the door. Carlos Mendoza survived that shake-up, but even his future clearly hinges on what happens this coming season. And the same pressure applies to David Stearns.

Stearns himself may not be the first to go. But another disappointing year in 2026 could trigger changes beneath him, whether that means clearing out lower-level executives or overhauling the scouting department. Moreover, he’s already acknowledged how frustrated fans have been with some “really tough” roster decisions, especially the exits of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.

So, if his 2026 season falls flat, whatever goodwill is left with the fanbase could disappear fast.

And be sure that, regardless of how much trust Cohen has in his GM, Stearns is very much on the clock. Stearns needs to deliver the success fans crave and cool down a seat that’s getting hotter by the day.

