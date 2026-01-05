Steve Cohen’s Alleged Yankees Favoritism Resurfaces as Pete Alonso Blunder Draws Backlash

We all know Steve Cohen as the New York Mets owner and a big fan of the Mets. But after the recent season, and the offseason’s decisions over Pete Alonso, have raised a lot of questions. And now, Steve Cohen is getting called out for his mistakes, which might be aligning with the Bronx a bit too much.

In a recent piece by The Athletic, Will Sammon and Tim Britton wrote about why the Mets let go of Pete Alonso so easily and whether they valued him.

“I want to point you to two paragraphs I wrote about Cohen when he bought the team in 2020,” wrote Britton. “Although Cohen has talked up his own personal Mets fandom… several people… recall him more as a general sports fan or as a Yankees fan.”

Steve Cohen’s ownership brought record spending, but roster decisions since 2020 have repeatedly unsettled Mets fans.

Cohen publicly presents himself as a die-hard Mets fan, a stance many supporters initially embraced. That image gained traction as payrolls rose sharply, placing the Mets among baseball’s highest spenders. However, results lagged investments, creating early tension between expectations and on-field outcomes consistently publicly.

Skepticism grew after The Athletic’s Tim Britton reported that Cohen historically followed the Knicks and Yankees more.

Imago Image: ESPN

Britton noted that Cohen’s wife, Alex, registers as the family’s stronger Mets supporter according to reporting. That detail challenged the lifelong fan narrative many fans connected with emotionally for years, publicly.

As questions spread, departures of familiar players reduced continuity fans associated with pre 2020 rosters.

Pete Alonso’s exit became the sharpest flashpoint, given his role since before Steve Cohen’s purchase there.

Fans also questioned theories surrounding Aaron Judge, noting Cohen never made a documented pursuit. It is said that he didn’t want to strip the Yankees of their star batter.

Those doubts intensified as offseason decisions compounded frustration following mixed postseason results since 2020 appearances. If upcoming seasons falter again, reporting suggests a possible rift forming between Mets fans and ownership.

Steve Cohen still writes the checks, but Mets fans now audit motives, not payrolls. Tim Britton’s reporting reframed fandom, while Pete Alonso’s exit turned doubt into anger locally. If results stall again, Cohen and the New York Mets risk fans questioning loyalty louder than wins.

Are the decisions taken by both Steve Cohen and David Stearns, or does Stearns handle the ship alone?

In the middle of another Mets offseason circus, whispers are flying that Steve Cohen might be moonlighting as a Yankees fan. Meanwhile, David Stearns is running the baseball operations like a general without a hint of panic. Cohen talks, Stearns acts—but who’s really calling the shots? For a team that loves drama, this dynamic is just another headline waiting to happen.

Steve Cohen owns the New York Mets and retains final authority over all major baseball decisions. He approved the Juan Soto deal, showing his willingness to intervene in franchise-altering moves. Cohen regularly communicates with David Stearns, staying updated without controlling daily operations.

Stearns led discussions around Pete Alonso’s future, executing the team’s baseball strategy independently under Cohen’s guidance.

Stearns manages roster construction, contract negotiations, and daily baseball decisions while keeping Cohen informed of progress. The level of Cohen’s input depends on the size and impact of the move under consideration. This structure allows the Mets to operate efficiently while maintaining ownership oversight and accountability.

Queens witnesses Cohen’s involvement selectively while Stearns drives operations, blending authority with hands-on management smoothly.

Cohen sets the boundaries, but Stearns steers the ship with quiet, effective authority every day. Fans watch closely, wondering if Cohen’s selective involvement masks secret loyalties or calculated restraint. The Mets’ front office balances power and action, keeping both drama and results firmly in view.