Steve Cohen’s Mets Prepare to Break Their Own Rules to Make Dodgers Sweat in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Chase

For the New York Mets, the biggest obstacle to pursuing Tarik Skubal so far has not been another team. Rather, it’s the franchise’s policy on offering contracts to starting pitchers. However, in the case of a player of Skubal’s caliber, such convictions can only serve to keep the franchise away from the top free agent in the market. But with principal owner Steve Cohen’s clear interest in the two-time Cy Young winner, the Mets could break their own rules.

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According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has softened his stance on not pursuing long-term deals with starting pitchers, as he now says it depends on the pitcher. He’s quickly learning that running a big-market team is way different than a small-market franchise. That change in philosophy opens the door for the Mets to pursue Skubal.”

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The Mets have emerged as one of the leading contenders for Skubal, with the Los Angeles Dodgers also firmly in the picture. Skubal joined the Dodgers after the Detroit Tigers traded him during the 2026 trade deadline.

The Mets have reportedly emerged as the expected destination for the ace pitcher. While several other clubs have expressed interest, the Mets appear particularly well-positioned to pursue the kind of long-term commitment Skubal could command.

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Moreover, with the current CBA set to expire on December 1, the possibility of a lockout has added urgency to the offseason. Players and franchises alike, both would like to secure deals before all negotiations freeze. So the Mets could also use the coming weeks as an opportunity to secure Skubal before the uncertainty surrounding MLB’s financial structure takes over.

However, for that, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has to break his own rule for pitching contracts.

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Since taking over the position, Stearns has been reluctant to commit substantial money and lengthy contracts to starting pitchers. His previous work in Milwaukee also reflected a preference for shorter-term pitching commitments.

The Mets’ three-year, $75 million agreement with Sean Manaea before the 2025 season remains the largest pitching contract Stearns has negotiated since joining the organization.

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However, Skubal represents an entirely different situation.

The left-hander has established himself among baseball’s elite starters, recording a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158 2/3 innings during the 2026 regular season. His performance with both the Tigers and the Dodgers further strengthened his position as the most coveted starting pitcher available.

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Speaking at the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas, Stearns pushed back against the suggestion that the organization was unwilling to offer lengthy contracts to pitchers.

“Every situation is unique, and it’s been also well publicized even since I’ve been here — we’ve engaged in extremely long-term negotiations for pitchers and we will do so again,” Stearns reportedly said.

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He also emphasized that individual circumstances would determine how the organization approached each potential agreement. With Skubal predicted to surpass Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record-setting 12-year, $325 million agreement, the Mets would need to change their approach significantly from their recent pitching investments.

Steve Cohen Could Give the Mets an Advantage Over Dodgers

While Stearns will be responsible for evaluating the baseball implications of a potential agreement, Cohen’s financial backing could ultimately determine how competitive the Mets become.

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The billionaire owner has already demonstrated his willingness to spend aggressively to secure elite talent. During Juan Soto’s free agency in 2024, the Mets landed the superstar with a historic 15-year, $765 million contract. They outbid the Yankees, who reportedly offered Soto a 16-year, $760 million agreement.

That experience could become relevant again as the Mets compete with the Dodgers for Skubal.

The Dodgers have already demonstrated their interest in retaining Skubal. General manager Brandon Gomes confirmed at the GM Meetings that the organization had been in contact with the pitcher’s representatives and expected to meet with him.

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Los Angeles also has a considerable advantage in terms of familiarity. Skubal spent the final portion of the 2026 season with the Dodgers after the franchise surrendered three prospects to acquire him from Detroit. He went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular-season starts for Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers could be reluctant to offer a contract extending beyond Yamamoto’s 12-year agreement, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. That could create an opening for Cohen and the Mets.

If Skubal prioritizes guaranteed money and a lengthy commitment, the Mets could have an opportunity to separate themselves from the competition. Cohen’s willingness to authorize another historic contract might also force the Dodgers to reconsider their financial boundaries.

For the Mets, signing Skubal would address a major weakness in their starting rotation while delivering a statement addition after a disappointing 2026 campaign. While the franchise has the financial resources to compete for the left-hander, the Dodgers will not make the decision easy.