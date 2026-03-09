“Still Bothers Him” – Aaron Boone Makes Bold Claim About Juan Soto’s Yankees Exit in Hilarious Conversation

Even after trading his pinstripes for Mets blue, Juan Soto can’t seem to escape the orbit of the New York Yankees – and his former manager is happy to joke about it.

Off and on, Soto expresses how he “misses” his time with Aaron Judge. And Aaron Boone thinks that with all these antics, he is still not over the Yankees.

When asked about how he feels about Soto picking the Mets over the Yankees or if he is over it, Boone said, “I think it still bothers him (Juan Soto)… he and I have a really good relationship.”

While responding, the Yanks skipper laughed, as well. Speaking at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Boone said the remark was a joke.

The comment came during a spring training interview before the Yankees faced the Mets.

Host Evan Roberts was surprised before Boone quickly admitted he was kidding. Boone then clarified his honest feelings about Soto.

Aaron Boone said he loved Juan Soto as a teammate and still valued their strong relationship. He said the Yankees clubhouse enjoyed Soto’s presence during that intense 2024 season.

He even mentioned that the New York Mets are probably loving Soto, wishing him success there. His tone stayed warm while remembering how special Soto’s impact felt.

During 2024, Soto and Aaron Judge formed one of baseball’s most feared hitting duos. Pitchers constantly faced impossible choices with Soto before Judge in the lineup every night.

On October 19, 2024, the duo helped the New York Yankees end their streak of 5 ALCS loses, winning against the Cleveland Guardians (4-1). Soto recorded 129 walks in the season, setting the table for Judge and those behind him.

As Giancarlo Stanton reacted after that win, “It doesn’t matter if he gets out. The stress of getting him out, then you gotta deal with Judge… then you gotta deal with everyone behind them.”

That pressure helped Juan Soto produce a career-best 181 wRC+ season during the 2024 campaign. He also delivered 8.3 WAR while the Yankees reached the World Series.

After leaving Bronx, he once even shared an Instagram graphic showing his and Judge’s 2024 offensive numbers.

The chart highlighted how both stars led the Yankees across many major categories that season.

Even during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Juan Soto again mentioned the 2024 Yankees after a victory.

Juan Soto’s comments are causing social media havoc again

Juan Soto created the moment that started everything during the Dominican Republic’s 12-1 win over the Netherlands. He crushed an 85.4 mph slider from Juan Carlos Sulbaran 418 feet in the seventh inning.

The blast ended the game instantly because the World Baseball Classic mercy rule applies after seven innings.

The Dominican Republic had already built an 11-1 lead before Soto’s homer sealed the final score. The victory pushed the Dominican Republic to 2-0 in Pool D after outscoring opponents 24-4 early.

After the game, Juan Soto spoke calmly on the MLB Network interview that suddenly fueled debate.

He said the most fun seasons were 2019 and 2024 while praising this Dominican squad. Social media noticed that he never mentioned his 2025 season with the Mets. Yankees fans quickly pushed the idea that Soto secretly missed the Bronx spotlight. The reactions spread fast online, even though the interview itself lasted only a few minutes.

The simpler explanation might be tied to October baseball and not feelings about any team.

In 2019, Soto reached the World Series and won a championship with Washington. In 2024, he returned to the Fall Classic with the Yankees during another deep postseason run.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets‘ 2025 season ended without playoffs, which often changes how players remember years. For Metsies, though, the real takeaway remains that Soto delivered a 418-foot game-ending swing.