“Still Disappointed” – Tarik Skubal Reacts Strongly After Oldest MLB Star Announces Retirement

One of the Detroit Tigers’ all-time pitching greats returned to Detroit this season, hoping to help the team make one more postseason run. But injuries derailed the homegrown star’s comeback. As a result, his contribution has been limited to just one start so far. So, he chose to make the biggest decision of his career public, and in doing so, Justin Verlander chose to keep his teammate and friend, Tarik Skubal, in the dark. Why, you may ask? Well, he had a solid reason.

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Before Verlander made the big announcement, the Tigers were preparing to host the Athletics for the series opener, with Skubal scheduled to start. The 43-year-old informed the clubhouse of his retirement plans but intentionally left Skubal out. He also said that he was talking to a few other teammates, and they weren’t mad at him. And then he addressed Skubal directly, who was sitting toward the back of the conference room.

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“Were you really mad or kinda mad?” the starting pitcher inquired, and “I’m still disappointed,” was Skubal’s reply.

And both chuckled at the same time, while the people in that room burst into a short laugh. However, just before this exchange, Verlander detailed the reason for his choice.

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“I was going to announce this today because I wanted them to hear from me before it went out, but Scoob was pitching. And I didn’t say anything to him,” Verlander said in the press conference after disclosing that 2026 will be his final season. “He found out second-hand, and he was mad at me.”

“Disappointed, even worse,” Verlander acknowledged, happily accepting the rebuttal from his friend.

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Justin Brooks Verlander started his MLB journey in 2005 and spent over 10 seasons in Detroit. He moved on to other teams, like the Houston Astros, NY Mets, and SF Giants, before returning to the Tigers again. He even managed 10 MLB All-Star honors (including 5 consecutive ones), 3 AL Cy Young awards, an AL MVP, and a Triple Crown among many other accolades.

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The 2x World Series champion recorded over 3,500 strikeouts over two decades in the majors. And just after MLB named him to the AL All-Star team as a “Legend Pick,” Verlander decided to hang up his boots.

“A two-or three-week thing turned into a couple-month-long thing and then right when I was about to get back, something else happens,” Justin Verlander said. “I feel like I am plugging the holes in the boat.”

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He was initially sidelined due to left hip inflammation. And he suffered a left hamstring strain that restricted his outing further. That’s why he thinks that his body was telling him to stop. The oldest MLB star finally made it public, and disappointed his friend in the process.

Justin Verlander remains the blueprint for Tarik Skubal

Although the duo hasn’t played together for long, Skubal has always held Verlander in high regard, and they share a playful relationship coupled with mutual respect. That’s why the veteran was hesitant to share the retirement news with his peer before he started the game on Wednesday.

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“I was talking to him today, and he was giving me a hard time about it,” Verlander said at the conference. “And I was just saying, ‘Come on, man, I’ve been alluding to this for like a month now. Like we’ve been having these conversations.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I didn’t really want to bring it.’”

And it showed how deep their connection was. Skubal was literally not ready to accept the reality, but the fact that his mentor tried to keep the news from him didn’t change his perspective at all.

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“He’s one of the game’s best pitchers. Ever,” the 29-year-old said.

In fact, Skubal attended Verlander’s conference to “have his back.”

The locker room neighbors would even play chess together. And Skubal, even though he is a 2x AL Cy Young winner, would routinely ask for tips from his childhood idol. He studies Verlander’s preparation and techniques and openly admits to wanting the same accomplishments as his mentor.

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That’s why Justin Verlander’s legacy can’t be measured by the number of innings he has pitched or the awards he has earned. It is defined by the influence he will leave for the next generation. And it starts with the Tigers’ current ace.