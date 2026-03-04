“Still Processing” – Braves Skipper Sends Blunt Clubhouse Message After Jurickson Profar’s Second Doping Bombshell

The partnership between the Atlanta Braves and Jurickson Profar has turned into a full-blown disaster. Just as the team was gearing up for the new season, a bombshell report about Profar forced the front office to scrap its plans and start over, leaving manager Walt Weiss fuming.

The deal between the Atlanta Braves and Jurickson Profar is as disastrous as it can get. First, he misses half the season for the Braves, and now he is going to miss a full one.

“I mean, obviously disappointed. Found out about 10 minutes before it got announced, maybe five minutes. So still processing a lot of this,” Walt Wiess remarked.

The start of 2026 has not been smooth for the Atlanta Braves, as injuries have already thinned their pitching staff before the regular season even began.

The team lost Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep to elbow surgeries in spring training. This left fewer reliable arms in the rotation, creating early pressure on veterans like Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. This initial struggle followed a disappointing 76-86 record in 2025 and now sets the tone for a challenging rebound year with an already fragile pitching group.

Those injuries made every rotation decision more stressful. The early strain on pitching depth hinted that the Braves were fighting uphill long before other news hit.

Then came the devastating update that Jurickson Profar would be suspended for 162 games. This is the result of a second positive test for exogenous testosterone. Profar’s absence removes a key outfielder and designated hitter from Atlanta’s lineup. And the timing of his suspension is making skipper Weiss even more “disappointed.”

Profar cannot play in the postseason or World Baseball Classic. The suspension also forces the team to confront a roster gap that they once thought they had filled.

But the Braves manager refuses to let it derail the season.

Weiss has emphasized that the focus remains on preparing for the season and not letting distractions take over the clubhouse. He has worked to keep the team grounded, reminding them that baseball brings many unforeseen challenges and that focus is key for his players.

The skipper stressed that despite the suspension, the camp’s intensity remains unchanged, and the team’s professional approach must continue. His message to the clubhouse has been clear: keep eyes forward and stay committed to the work at hand.

Though an appeal is expected, the Braves cannot depend on Profar’s return and must move past his absence when the season begins.

The MLBPA has filed a grievance on his behalf that could delay enforcement. But history shows such appeals rarely succeed for repeat offenders, leaving the club to adapt without him.

Profar’s loss forces Atlanta to rethink its lineup and elevate other players into larger roles. While fans may feel the sting of losing a high-profile bat, the team’s endurance will hinge on how well it adjusts.

Braves players react to Jurickson Profar news

Chris Sale reemphasized the news of Jurickson Profar’s 162-game suspension by saying, “It’s not good news.” He noted that the team must stay focused on playing rather than getting distracted by headlines.

He pointed out that the timing is tough because “we’re all getting prepared for the season,” showing how deeply players invest their energy before Opening Day.

The veteran’s reply wasn’t emotional but real, as fans watching spring games could feel the shift in clubhouse focus.

Matt Olson also reacted to the suspension by echoing teammates’ mentality, stating that preparation doesn’t change and the team will “continue to get our work done.”

When asked about disappointment, Olson didn’t mince his words.

For him, the situation was “obviously not” what anyone wanted to see. Olson stressed the ongoing appeal matters, noting they have to “sit back and hear some more details” before final judgment.

Hearing that from someone who already produced 34 home runs over the past two seasons quietly let fans realize how unstable the moment feels.

The big picture here is that both Sale and Olson grounded their words in the reality that a 162-game ban after Jurickson Profar’s earlier 80-game suspension in 2025 leaves a gap in the Braves lineup.

Fans watching spring workouts could sense the uncertainty, as players choose restraint over bold claims. That careful tone from two leaders helped shape how supporters digest what is happening around them.