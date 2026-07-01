“Still With Them”- Darryl Strawberry Refuses to Give Up on Mets Despite Fading Playoff Hopes

Expectations are never low, especially if you are the New York Mets. But the team had a plan. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, they fired multiple coaching personnel. When nothing changed in the season’s disastrous first half, they also fired manager Carlos Mendoza last Friday. While things haven’t improved and the Mets fans are losing their hopes, franchise legend Darryl Strawberry has shared a reason for not giving up yet.

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“Starting over is never easy, and it definitely takes time. Yes, the Mets lost some good players recently, but the reality is they still haven’t won a Championship,” Strawberry pointed out the harsh reality in a text to WFAN’s Craig Carton. “At some point, you have to rebuild from the ground up, and that’s exactly what’s happening now.

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“The good news is there’s a new generation of young players coming up through a great farm system. It’s going to take some patience as they develop, but the future looks promising. So, with all the media coverage and social media noise, I’m just asking everyone to take a breath, be patient, and let the process play out. The Mets will get there.”

Since the beginning of the season, David Stears and the leadership have been under a lot of heat. They let go of players like Pete Alonso or Edwin Diaz for younger counterparts in Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez. They also strengthened their core with established stars like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Yet, a 36-50 record with last place in the NL East is not the result they anticipated. But this is part of rebuilding as this new group learns together and improves its chemistry.

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“I remember coming up in 83, and we were terrible,” Strawberry previously said on the Carton Show while talking about the young group.

Many consider 1984 to be the turnaround year for the franchise. Darryl Strawberry was the Rookie of the Year from the previous season, while Keith Hernandez arrived with his elite defense in mid-83. The offense from Gary Carter and Ray Knight helped secure a high win percentage every season, and the Mets eventually won the ring in 1986.

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Strawberry recorded 1,000 RBI in his 17-year MLB career. He won two more rings with the New York Yankees in 1996 and 1999. But he is still a Mets legend because of his incredible performance with the club. He held the franchise record for most home runs (252) until Alonso took the crown last August. The latter finished his Mets journey with 264 homers before moving to Baltimore.

New York will be celebrating four decades of their World Series win later this summer. But before they start celebrating past glory, the eight-time All-Star wants a little more support from the Mets Nation.

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The numbers and the wins don’t appear out of the blue. The Mets went through a major overhaul back in Strawberry’s time as well. And while the leadership receives a lot of criticism for bringing changes without significant improvements, growing from the ground up takes time. And that’s exactly what Strawberry wants everyone to remember.

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“Be patient, and let the process play out. The Mets will get there. I’m Still With Them!”