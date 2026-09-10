“Stop Being Such a Hypocrite”: Ex-Pro Rips Into MLB for Letting ‘Steroid’ Users Get Into Hall of Fame

Jose Canseco has renewed his criticism of MLB’s stance on performance-enhancing dr-gs regarding the induction of players into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former slugger is questioning why some players connected to PED use are treated differently when it comes to their induction.

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“If you’re going to let one individual that you know used PEDs that I injected personally into the Hall of Fame, which you have several, you’ve got to let them all in. It’s either all or none. Stop being such a hypocrite,” he said on All The Smoke podcast.

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According to Canseco, players, coaches, and even umpires used substances during the late 1980s to early 2000s, and he said that it levels the playing field when almost everyone is using them. Given that most of the players are on substances, he believes it makes no sense to highlight someone and overlook a few others.

But he offered clear reasoning for the use. MLB players play around 20 games in Spring Training. Then they have a 162-game regular season, and if a team makes the playoffs or, even better, reaches the World Series, it amounts to approximately 190 games in a year. And those athletes didn’t use the substance with the intention of getting bigger or more muscular.

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He said it was “about sustaining the stamina, the strength you came in with because baseball is a game of quickness, hand-eye coordination, and depth reception. ”

“And if you lose strength during the season, they may blow that fastball right by you. The bat might be a little bit heavier. Your coordination might be gone. Because hitting a baseball takes a tenth of a split of a second and you can make a mistake.”

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The former Chicago White Sox star admitted that he, along with many other players of his time, had used PEDs to keep up with the pace of the sport. He also mentioned that there are at least four guys in the Hall of Fame who have surely used substances.

Additionally, this is not the first time he has made such allegations against the league.

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Back in 2017, ESPN reported that the induction of players like Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Iván Rodríguez didn’t sit well with Jose Canseco. He posted a series of tweets to express his discontent.

“It’s a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none,” read one of them.

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“How it’s not Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens, Rafael Palmeiro not in the Hall of Fame that is a travesty,” he asked in another post.

He also made a strong case for legend Barry Bonds to be on that list, but almost a decade later, he has to make the same argument again. And seeing that things are still the same, he said, “I think the hypocrisy of Major League Baseball has to change.”