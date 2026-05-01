“Stop Going to Shake Shack”- Yankees $324M Ace Faces the Music for Being Out of Shape Amid Rehab Stint

It has been over a year since Gerrit Cole threw a pitch for the New York Yankees. The $324 million ace is finally making his way back from Tommy John surgery, pitching in minor league rehab games. But instead of focusing on his fastball, some critics are focused on his waistline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent WFAN podcast, Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle discussed the Yankees ace, and that is when they pointed to the weight that Cole has gained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A little bit? He’s got a belly,” Carton said. “Dad bod’s a great way to describe it… my man, can you stop going to Shake Shack in between starts?”

Cole is reported to be 6 feet 4 inches and 220 Pounds, but to the fans, he is looking a “little more” than that, and it looks like Craig Carton is not okay with it. Cole underwent a Tommy John in March 2025 and missed the entire season. The last time he pitched was back in October of 2024 in the World Series. Spending time in rehab and resting instead of getting some game time can lead to weight gain. But the same questions were raised back in February of 2025 when he reported to Spring Training, before the Tommy John.

ADVERTISEMENT

But we have seen many pitchers before Cole that have been overweight but have done crazy well on the mound.

Though he has dropped weight and looks jacked now, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia never had an ideal physique. But when he got on the mound, it was never a problem because then he wouldn’t have an ERA of 3.74 and an incredible 3,093 strikeouts. This also earned him a Cy Young in 2007, six All-Star appearances, and ALCS MVP in 2009. If you know how to pitch, the physique doesn’t really matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole seems to be heading in the same direction when we look at his rehab starts. In his first start, he went 44 pitches for Double-A Somerset, hitting 96 mph. In his second start, Cole went 52 pitches for High-A Hudson Valley, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings. His third start saw Cole pitch 5.2 innings for Somerset, allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and zero walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The steady increase in his pitch count shows that Cole’s arms are ready to throw around 50-60 pitches in a game in the majors. With the Yankees focusing on targeting a late May or early June return, this is the perfect pace for Cole.

But are we going to see the same Gerrit Cole we have seen earlier?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yankees fans might not be seeing the same Gerrit Cole as before

Physically, the fans are already seeing that Gerrit Cole might not be the same as he was during the last offseason. But there might be some changes technically as well. After missing all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Cole has rebuilt his mechanics during his rehab sessions. He is not using an over-the-head windup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have a clear answer; it just happened while I was throwing with rehab coordinator Joe Bello.”

Cole explained that the motion felt more natural, giving him better rhythm and smoother tempo during games. He stopped using his old, stiff throwing motion. It’s a smart move. The new windup takes the pressure off his elbow so he can stay healthy. You can see him slowly getting stronger. In his April 29 game for Double-A Somerset, he threw 60 pitches across 5.2 innings, allowing three runs total.

Two home runs accounted for the damage, but importantly, he issued zero walks that outing. That control shows that his command remains great despite giving away 3 runs. The Yankees don’t care about his minor league stats. They just care that his arm feels good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Yankees hold a 20-11 record, leading the AL East. This means they don’t have to rush him back. Manager Aaron Boone said the goal is to have Cole fully ready for the second half of the season. With Carlos Rodon dealing with his own physical problems, the rotation doesn’t have an anchor that could be the leader.

Cole is expected back between late May and early June. He continues to refine his pitching motion, which is supported by positive feedback from the team. If the mechanics hold, his efficiency will improve, and that will reduce the stress while maintaining strong pitch command.

The Yankees already look good. If Cole comes back healthy, they are going to be incredibly tough to beat.