Struggling Mets Feel Pressured to “Rush” Juan Soto Back From Delicate Injury, Warned Against It

This is exactly the news that every fan in Queens was waiting for. After almost missing a month of game time, it looks like Juan Soto will be back in the Mets lineup to face the Minnesota Twins or at least the Colorado Rockies. But are the Mets rushing him due to their dip in form?

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Ken Rosenthal doesn’t think so. Rosenthal, in a recent Foul Territory episode, said, “It sounds like next week for him… I don’t know if they’re going to rush him.”

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The New York Mets plan an additional MRI to confirm the healing before activating him from the injured list. Their target remains the homestand starting April 21, spanning nine games against three teams, including Minnesota, Colorado, and Washington. He must complete higher intensity running, including cuts, shuffles, and full speed stops, before getting the full clearance.

A return next week aligns with the initial two to three week recovery that was estimated. And this is good news for the Mets.

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The Mets’ offense has struggled to score fewer than 2 runs in five of the last six games. They also scored just three runs across three games during the Dodgers series. In the last 12 games, the Mets have lost 9 games, showing a clear dip without Soto.

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Before injury, Juan Soto hit .355 with .412 on-base and .516 slugging in eight games. He added one homer and two doubles, providing consistent production in a very small sample.

Anthony DiComo reported playoff odds fell from 88.6% in spring training to 57.0% after the recent slump.

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But Ken Rosenthal noted that rushing Soto risks setbacks, especially during a six-month regular season. He argued that a delay of three or four days is minor when we consider the full season. 2025 showed success can fade fast, as the Mets slipped and went 21-32 from August.

That perspective supports patience, ensuring Soto returns fully healthy instead of risking another calf issue. The cautious approach balances immediate scoring needs with long-term availability across the full schedule.

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Amid the news of Soto’s return, manager Carlos Mendoza has reshuffled the lineup, moving Carson Benge to leadoff and Bo Bichette to second to induce some spark offensively. Francisco Lindor now hits behind them, aiming to spark run creation after low-scoring games.

When Soto returns, he could bat between Bichette and Lindor to maintain left-right balance. Another option is batting cleanup, though that reduces plate appearances for an elite on-base hitter.

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But the Mets are not just dealing with an injury to Soto. There is another player on the list.

The Mets also have to deal with Jorge Polanco

The Mets were already dealing with the slump and Juan Soto missing from the lineup. Now Jorge Polanco seems to have a new problem added to his already existing injury.

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The New York Mets entered Friday with a 7-12 record, sitting last in the NL East standings. Jorge Polanco has already been dealing with left Achilles bursitis since Opening Day. Now, he has developed right wrist soreness after going 0-for-4 against the Dodgers in their 8-2 loss.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed MRI tests were pending while wrist pain kept him out on Friday against the Cubs. His Achilles showed improvement, but the wrist issue quickly became the main concern.

Things got worse as Polanco is going to miss more time, adding uncertainty to an already struggling offense.

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During their eight-game losing streak, the Mets scored just 12 runs total offensively. Six of those runs came in one game against Oakland, showing inconsistent offensive production.

Polanco’s absence removes a switch-hitting option, limiting balance against opposing pitching matchups. But it didn’t matter much before this injury as well.

Polanco struggled heavily, posting a .179 average and .532 OPS through 14 games. He also recorded a -0.3 bWAR, showing limited impact despite everyday opportunities.

Other hitters struggled too, including Francisco Lindor with a .576 OPS entering Friday’s game. Bo Bichette had a .575 OPS, while Marcus Semien posted a .526 OPS. This highlights the widespread offensive issues across the Mets’ lineup.

With Polanco unavailable, Mendoza moved Carson Benge to leadoff for the first time. Benge had never batted higher than sixth before, showing urgency in lineup changes.

The Mets now wait on MRI results before deciding whether Polanco needs an injured list placement. The big question that remains is whether returning players can stop losses and restore offensive production or will the same form continue.