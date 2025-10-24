Superdad Clayton Kershaw Gets Emotional Note From Kids Ahead of Final World Series Appearance in Toronto

For the left-hander, this could be his final postseason appearance. And in such a high-pressure moment, Clayton Kershaw was greeted with a video message from his children, Callie, Charlie, and Cooper. The video was shared by Jomboy Media on X, and it was more than just the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was a letter filled with love for their hero’s career and the years the little angels spent watching their dad chase greatness.

“Hi, Dad. Hey Potato. Hey Dad, it’s Charlie. Hi Dad, it’s Callie,” his children began. “I have loved being here for all your games ever since the day I was born. You’ve had a lot of great moments in your life and your baseball career. I am so happy and excited for the Dodgers to go to the World Series and for all of our family to be a part of it,” the message continued. And then, it became a little more heartwarming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I love watching you play baseball — you’re like the best player in the world. I can’t believe I have this dad. We love you. I’m excited for you to be home to come watch my baseball games and maybe even coach them. And now it’s your turn to be at all my games. You’re the best dad in the world. I love you so much, Dad. So go, Dodgers. Peace out. Wow.”

This man is called “Superdad” for a reason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On July 13, 2019, he recalled a particular moment of a chaotic grocery store trip with his kids in The Players’ Tribune. “I’d been on a nice little streak as the father of two young kiddos — no major catastrophes or meltdowns for a few days, lots of good hugs, all my silly jokes were getting big laughs. I felt like I could do anything. Like I was Superdad.”

It showed a father who wears his family pride louder than any championship ring.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kershaw is the same dad who plays “The Elevator” game with his daughter, teaches his son to swing a bat, and reminds fans that life’s biggest wins often happen at home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Kershaw is ready to take the mound or perhaps the bullpen, one last time on the biggest baseball stage, fans can not help but think that it all feels like a full-circle moment. From a young phenom to a World Series champion, now a proud dad ending his legendary career, the saga writes itself.

A day before Game 1, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Clayton Kershaw would be on the World Series roster. It is a respectful parting for one of the most loved pitchers in the clubhouse history.

Kershaw had been left off the Wild Card roster and made only one short appearance against the Phillies in the postseason, allowing six hits and five runs. But his presence, even in a restricted role, brings leadership and calm to a franchise filled with young talent and big arms.

While Kershaw’s name appears on the Dodgers’ 26-man World Series roster, his role has changed dramatically.

Clayton Kershaw’s pitching chances from the Dodgers’ World Series roster

Manager Dave Roberts has no obvious spot for the veteran, Clayton Kershaw, in the rotation, as the Dodgers’ starters have been dominant through October. Blake Snell, Yashinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow have all carried the load of the team, leaving a tiny room for bullpen reshuffling.

Yet, Kershaw, who announced his retirement on September 18, 2025, in an emotional press conference, remains ready for a relief role, but opportunities may be rare.

“I’m going to call it. I’m going to retire,” Kershaw voiced, holding back tears as his family and team members looked on. “We talked about it a lot. Ellen and I talked about it a lot. The kiddos talked about it a lot. I’m at peace with it. I think it’s the right time.” The 37-year-old underlined that he wanted to retire as a Dodger and go out on his own terms after an 18-year career.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

The skipper called him “the greatest pitcher of this generation,” applauding his accountability, competitive spirit, and consistency. Kershaw also reflected on what means the most to him.

“I think we all play this game for the respect of our teammates… I’m proud of that.” However, he has not pitched since the NLDS, when he gave up five runs in two innings. Roberts is keeping him available for a potential emotional send-off if the right circumstance arises.

Whether he steps on the mound or not, the Dodgers’ legend’s presence on the team carries weight, both for his team roster and for generations of fans who grew up watching him. As the Dodgers hunt another title, Clayton Kershaw’s tale feels complete, with a proud father soaking in every final moment. Whether he pitches or not, his influence spreads far beyond the mound. For fans, it is simple: A legend’s legacy is fabricated on loyalty, love, and lasting memories.