Surprise Rangers Split Forces AL Central Rivals Into Urgent Race for 32YO Free Agent, Deems MLB Veteran

Of all the 66 players who were not offered 2026 contracts, one was Texas’ 32-year-old veteran, who is now entering the free agency market. The Rangers non-tendered him before Friday’s deadline as part of their payroll-cutting plan. But now, an MLB insider believes this move might actually spark the other AL Central teams to make a push for him.

MLB Network Radio analyst Chris Gimenez suggests that Adolis García is surely fielding calls at the moment, given that a few clubs are eager to pursue him.

“How about the Cleveland Guardians? How about the Kansas City Royals? I mean, there are probably four teams in the AL Central alone that could use his services. Truthfully, you know, I get it. The last two years, you’re looking at his numbers, you know, the last couple of years. 2023, the year that you mentioned: 39 homers, nine stolen bases, and a .245 batting average, which, okay, you can deal with that. .836 OPS, solid, right? Solid, regular in Major League Baseball, especially for right field, especially with that type of power output.”

If the Kansas City Royals or Cleveland Guardians decide to pursue him, they’ll be getting a player with proven production. García has hit 141 home runs and driven in 458 runs across 745 games over more than five seasons with the Texas Rangers.

Further, Gimenez emphasized the Rangers outfielder’s 2024 numbers. Apparently, his numbers dipped a bit. The 32-year-old was able to hit just .224 with a .684 OPS. That’s about 150 points lower than before.

Last season, he bumped his average up slightly to .227. However, that came in roughly 100 fewer plate appearances. His OPS fell to .665. Yet, García managed to record 19 home runs last year. But then injuries played a role, cutting into his plate appearances.

It’s still important to note that his raw power hasn’t gone anywhere. His exit velocity remains among the top 10% around the league, as noted by Gimenez.

Both his hard-hit rate and barrel rate are still strong. He’s going to strike out. That’s part of this game after all. But the tools that make him dangerous at the plate are definitely still there.

He has been a starting outfielder for the Rangers and has undoubtedly played a key role in helping Texas grab its first-ever World Series title in 2023.

Once he’s available this time, you can bet there will be plenty of other teams lining up for a shot at him, too.

Top landing spots for Rangers outfielders

Despite his struggles in 2024 and 2025, García will always be a legend in Texas for what he did in the seven-game showdown against the Houston Astros in the 2023 ALCS.

He crushed five home runs, drove in 15 runs, and put up a .357 average with a 1.293 OPS. He finished the postseason with eight homers overall.

That incredible playoff run came right after the best regular season of his career. That’s when he set personal highs with an .836 OPS, 39 home runs, and 107 RBI.

That said, there are a couple of teams that make sense for him as he enters his age-33 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in trouble if they lose their biggest power bat. As Kyle Schwarber dominates the free agency market, they may have to find another source of offense if he signs elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are in serious need of hitting help after finishing with just 117 home runs. That’s the fewest in the majors by a wide margin. And also a .655 OPS, which ranked last.

The next possible suitor for the Rangers outfielder is the Los Angeles Angels. The Anaheim team gave up a significant source of power by trading Taylor Ward. Adding García could help them regain some of the power.

All said and done, García should draw interest quickly after Texas’ latest decision. He’ll always be remembered as a Rangers legend for how he performed in 2023. Now, he’s ready to start a new chapter and find his next MLB home.