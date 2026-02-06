Suspended $140M Star Denied WBC Representation After Francisco Lindor & Carlos Correa’s Puerto Rico Snub

Team Puerto Rico’s 2026 World Baseball Classic plans have taken another major hit. After Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa were left off the roster due to insurance-related issues, another marquee name has now been ruled out as well. The latest decision stems from WBC eligibility rules, further weakening Puerto Rico’s lineup. With the tournament closing in, the team’s star power continues to take unexpected blows.

“Javy Báez tested positive for Cannabis in the first round of the ‘23 WBC. He was allowed to finish the tournament, but is serving a suspension as a result of the positive test. Báez, along with the Puerto Rican Baseball Federation, attempted to appeal the decision with legal representation, but the appeal was denied.”

While the news is only now gaining traction, the situation traces back to the 2023 tournament. According to the Associated Press, Báez tested positive for marijuana on March 12, 2023, and the ruling ultimately led to an international suspension that runs through April 25, 2026, making him ineligible for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, scheduled for March.

What makes the development even more frustrating is that this has nothing to do with MLB discipline. Marijuana was removed from Major League Baseball’s drug testing agreement before the 2020 season, meaning Báez faces no penalty at the league level. However, international tournament rules are enforced separately, and the WBC falls under those stricter regulations.

At the same time, this couldn’t come at a worse moment for Puerto Rico. The team was already hit hard after it was confirmed that Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa were left off the roster due to insurance coverage complications, as tournament policies reportedly flagged both stars because of their medical history and past procedures.

With Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa sidelined due to insurance complications, and Javier Báez now officially ruled out because of suspension, Puerto Rico suddenly finds itself without three of its biggest MLB stars. And with the 2026 World Baseball Classic right around the corner, losing that level of elite talent is not just disappointing, it’s a serious hit to the roster and a major blow to the team’s championship outlook.

What makes the situation even more frustrating is that Puerto Rico is not alone.

Clayton Kershaw faced the exact same roadblock ahead of the 2023 WBC. The Associated Press previously reported that the veteran left-hander could not suit up for Team USA because of unresolved insurance coverage issues, even though he would have immediately strengthened the pitching staff and likely played a key role in their tournament run.

That context makes Puerto Rico’s current setback feel even more familiar.

While Báez’s absence stems from an international suspension, Lindor and Correa now fall into the same category as Kershaw, players who are ready and willing to represent their country but still get shut down by insurance barriers.

And it is starting to expose a growing reality within the WBC. Even when stars are healthy enough to compete, the insurance policies designed to protect organizers and franchises can still keep top players off the field. The bigger the contract, the longer the injury history, the higher the risk. And in many cases, that risk becomes enough to block participation entirely.

For Puerto Rico, that means the tournament hasn’t even started yet, and they are already being forced to compete without the star power that could have made them a legitimate title threat.

Still, the bigger question now is simple: where does Team Puerto Rico go from here?

What’s Next for Puerto Rico?

Despite the disappointing roster setbacks, Puerto Rico still has a path forward and plenty of reason to believe it can remain competitive on the WBC stage.

Even so, Puerto Rico is far from out of the fight. Despite the setbacks, the roster still carries enough depth and experience to remain competitive, especially with veterans like Edwin Díaz returning and Nolan Arenado stepping into a major leadership role. Instead of leaning on star power, Puerto Rico will now have to rely on pitching stability, clean defense, and timely hitting to keep pace with the tournament’s elite teams.

That is where chemistry becomes everything. In a short-format event like the WBC, there is little room for slow starts or inconsistency. If Puerto Rico can play disciplined baseball, capitalize on momentum, and deliver in high-pressure moments, it can quickly become a dangerous opponent, regardless of who is missing.

Ultimately, Puerto Rico’s path forward will come down to execution. If the remaining core can step up and fill the leadership void, the team still has a real chance to make noise. The roster may look different this year, but Puerto Rico’s pride, passion, and intensity on the WBC stage remain unchanged.

Now, with the spotlight shifting to who is available, Puerto Rico’s official roster becomes even more important.

Puerto Rico’s Official 2026 WBC Roster List