“Swallow My Pride”- Ex-Phillies Teammate Claims Bryce Harper Threw Him Out of the Clubhouse

Bryce Harper has built a reputation as a strong, outspoken leader in the Phillies clubhouse. Whether he’s calling out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over salary cap talk or pushing back against Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, Harper has never been afraid to speak his mind when something matters to him. Still, not everyone has always seen his hardline style the same way. One recent example involving a former Phillie highlights that divide.

In fact, that former Phillie in question is shortstop Jean Segura. On a podcast appearance, Segura looked back on his time in Philadelphia and shared that there was actually an incident where Harper kicked him out of the clubhouse.

So, it’s just another glimpse into the kind of leadership style Harper brings: one that can inspire, but can also ruffle a few feathers.

“He straight-up told me to shut up. He came over and said, ‘Get the f*** outta here, you’re not the only one in the clubhouse.’ Man, I just left. I was on FaceTime with Carlos Santana and some guys from Cleveland… I told myself, let me swallow my pride and my manhood, and I grabbed my phone and speaker and stepped out.” Segura said via Abriendo Sports, as translated by Master Flip.

Now, that’s a pretty serious claim from Jean Segura about Bryce Harper.

According to Segura, the whole thing started when he was FaceTiming some friends in the clubhouse and got loud enough to bother Harper. “When we hop on those calls, yeah, we get a little loud. Dominicans are loud, we gotta keep it real.” But instead of just asking him to lower his voice, Segura says Harper went off on him and ended up kicking him out.

As per Segura, he didn’t argue back, but just grabbed his phone and speaker and walked out. But what bothered him even more, he claimed, was that there was never an apology. From his perspective, Harper acted as if nothing had happened. Result? Segura felt like he had to swallow his pride and move on. He also pointed out the bigger picture of the Phillies committing to Harper for 13 years and $330 million. It showed just how much influence and importance Harper carries within the organization. Hence, there wasn’t much he could really do in that situation.

Interestingly, Segura didn’t say exactly when the incident happened, but publicly, the two appeared to be on good terms. Back in 2019, they even showed up together on Instagram, with Segura jokingly captioning the post, “Haters will say that I’m fawning.”

Still, with the Phillies clubhouse making headlines recently, stories like this are bound to get attention.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies’ clubhouse go hand-in-hand in controversies

Just when it seemed like things had cooled off between Bryce Harper and Dave Dombrowski and the focus was shifting fully to the new season, another update popped up.

This time, it reportedly centers on roster construction. Harper reportedly has been pushing for the Phillies to add more right-handed power. Reason? To have a little more edge and swagger in the clubhouse. And the name he apparently floated is Rhys Hoskins, who’s still on the free-agent market. However, while Hoskins was once part of the Phillies, Dombrowski decided Hoskins wasn’t the right fit and moved on.

And if you know Harper fairly, he is not someone who would let this rejection go unanswered. So, at this point, it feels like controversy tends to follow Harper, fairly or not.

He’s never been shy about voicing his opinion, especially when it comes to the direction of the team. But when these kinds of public or reported disagreements become a pattern, we have to wonder how sustainable that dynamic is over the long haul!