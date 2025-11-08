Sydney Sweeney Confronts Bizarre Blue Jays Connection After Dodgers Fans Notice Spooky Trend

Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Game 4 of the World Series already caused a huge stir, as the Euphoria star narrated a dramatic opening montage for the FOX broadcast at Dodger Stadium. And soon, she settled in to watch the big game and support the home team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, wearing a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey. Attending the game with her was boxing legend Christy Martin, whom she portrays in her next project, and clearly backed the Dodgers, writing on Instagram: “Just a couple of Dodger dogs.”

And despite Sweeney wearing Dodgers gear, the visiting Toronto Blue Jays won the game 6-2 to tie the series, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. even smashed a two-run home run off Dodgers Shohei Ohtani. As of now, we already know the result of the World Series — how it advanced to a Game 7, and how the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers won that game in extra innings. Maybe every Blue Jays fan can say they should have given Sweeney tickets for Game 7 in Toronto. But what does Sweeney think?

“I might be becoming like Blue Jays good luck,” Sweeney said on Canada’s ETalk. “Every single game, every baseball game I’ve been to, it’s been a home game for a team against the Blue Jays, and then the Blue Jays destroy and dominate. And I’m like, ‘Huh. Maybe I’m meant for the Blue Jays.'”

However, this theory is not new. It started with one of the wildest games in baseball history. On July 22, 2022, the 28-year-old was a guest at Boston’s Fenway Park. The Red Sox hosted her to throw the ceremonial first pitch. And what happened next? Yeah, the Blue Jays “destroyed” them. The final score was 28-5. It set a new all-time franchise record for the Toronto Blue Jays. And Sweeney posted photos from her first pitch with the funny caption, “They should’ve put me in,” the following day.

But Game 7, where the Dodgers won 5-4 in 11 innings, was played in Toronto, the Blue Jays’ home stadium. By Sweeney’s own rules, her magic only works on the Blue Jays’ road games, and her charm may have been useless on the game they needed her most.

But as some might believe, maybe the Blue Jays are fighting something much darker than tough luck.

The struggles that continue

To fix the Blue Jays’ “Home-Field Curse,” they do not need a “Road Charm,” they need an exorcist for their own stadium. In 2022, they hosted the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card Series. In Game 2, they held a commanding 8–1 lead, but then collapsed spectacularly, losing 10–9 and being eliminated from the postseason.

The same nightmare repeated in 2023. The Blue Jays made the playoffs again, only to be swept 2-0 by the Minnesota Twins. This time, their bats went completely silent, and the team scored just one single run across both games.

But come the 2025 World Series, they finally broke their pattern of first-round exits this season, and it was their most successful season in 32 years, since their last championship in 1993. They slayed so many dragons to get to Game 7. But in the end, the old “Home-Field Curse” returned, and they lost the biggest game of the season once again at the Rogers Centre.

This is where the superstition comes back. Maybe the Jays should have invited Sweeney to Game 7. Not as a “Road Charm,” but just to try something different, as desperate times call for desperate measures. Look at the 2016 Chicago Cubs. They had their own good luck charm in actor Bill Murray. He was their super-fan, and he was there when they finally broke their 108-year curse. After 32 years of waiting, maybe the Jays needed their own Murray.