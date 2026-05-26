Tampa Bay Expresses Frustration as Rays Make Surprising Move With Outcasted Mets Pitcher

The Rays’ bullpen has struggled significantly early in the 2026 season. Relievers have repeatedly surrendered inherited runners and given up crucial late-inning home runs, forcing manager Kevin Cash to shuffle arms frequently. The front office is also doing its part, but their addition that involves an outcast Mets veteran may have ruffled a few feathers of the fans.

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“Rays in agreement with reliever Craig Kimbrel on major-league deal, source tells The Athletic. Became a free agent when he refused a minor-league assignment with the Mets,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared via X.

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Kimbrel is turning 38 this week and coming off with tons of experience on the mound. Debuted with the Braves in 2010, he went on to win the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. That year, Kimbrel recorded six saves while allowing seven earned runs in 10+2⁄3 innings in the postseason. However, last year was a busy one for him as he played for a total 3 teams and finally landed a minor league deal with the Mets in January 2026.

He made 14 appearances with the Mets, but struggle was evident. The Mets designated him for assignment on Friday after Kimbrel finished with a 6.00 ERA and 15 SOs from 15 innings. Reportedly, the Mets were supposed to demote him to the minors, which he refused. He cleared waivers and became a free agent. And now, the latest update is that the Rays offered him a major league contract.

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Kimbrel’s most recent outing was last Wednesday against the Nationals. He surrendered two runs from 2 innings. However, despite his recent struggles, Kimbrel is coming off with some of the best records. In this 17-year MLB career, Kimbrel racked up 440 saves with a 2.65 ERA and 1297 SOs from 865 appearances.

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However, the Rays are putting him in the relief corps, and Kimbrel last played at the back end in 2024 with the Orioles.

The Rays need new arms in the bullpen. Despite leading the AL East with a 34-17 record, their bullpen currently stands with a 4.40 ERA, ranking 21st in MLB. Moreover, most of their right-handers, including Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodríguez, and Steven Wilson, are in the IL. So, Kimbrel’s right-handed pitch could come in handy for the team.

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The update comes as a surprise, considering how a struggling veteran adds enough value to the Rays. Recently, the Orioles signed Tommy Pham to a minor league deal to boost the team’s struggling outfield, a move accompanied by a June opt-out clause. But offering a major league deal is unique. While we are yet to know about the details, the Rays fans are not hiding their frustration as they take to social media.

The Rays’ fans are left unimpressed with the move

Fans wonder how the Rays offered Kimbrel a major league deal despite his recent struggles with the Mets. “Wow. If they only knew how awful he was here,” one fan said. “Refused a minor league assignment with a 6.00 ERA. Now Tampa’s handing him a major league deal like that’s somehow a different guy on the mound,” another added.

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Kimbrel’s struggle and inconsistent command this year are very evident with his 6.00 ERA with the Mets. However, 15 innings would be too small a sample to evaluate a veteran. Last year, Kimbrel recorded a 2.45 ERA with the Astros, a 3.86 ERA with the Rangers, and a 2.00 ERA in the minors with the Braves. So, not a bad outing overall.

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Max Scherzer had a rough outing in 2024 with the Rangers. An injury-laden season and a 3.95 ERA still made the Blue Jays sign him for 2025. Result? His 4.15 ERA in the 2025 World Series helped the Jays to survive till Game 7. So, the Rays could also hope for the same from Kimbrel. “I mean, if anyone can fix him, it would be the Rays, right? We know he can be great, so we’ll see,” one fan agrees.

“If the Rays make it to the playoffs, Kimbrel will blow at least two save opportunities,” one user remarked. Kimbrel has recorded several notable blown saves throughout his career. The most notable one was in the 2023 NLCS Game 4. He was pitching for the Phillies against the Diamondbacks. He allowed a game-tying solo home run to Ketel Marte, taking the loss and blowing the lead.

The Rays are still looking to secure a playoff berth this year, but we need to wait to see how many saves get blown off by Kimbrel. “Cool, so another bullpen guy who can blow games for us, truly something,” another added.

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Baseball means surprises. So, let’s see if Kimbrel could replicate with the Rays what Scherzer had done with the Jays.