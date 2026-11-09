Tampa Bay Rays Set Franchise Record With $4.5 Million Contract to 12-Year-Old Talent

Maxuel Rosario, a 12-year-old Dominican-trained shortstop, already stands 6’2″ and has $4.5 million waiting on a handshake. When scouts try to describe the Tampa Bay Rays’ prospect, they reach for Elly De La Cruz, the 6’6″ Cincinnati Reds shortstop.

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In a post on X, reporter Wilber Sánchez revealed that the Tampa Bay Rays reached a pre-agreement with Rosario worth $4.5 million, the largest bonus in franchise history if executed, for the 2031 international class.

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The agreement is non-binding; MLB rules prohibit international prospects from signing before age 16, meaning no contract can be executed until 2031 at the earliest. If executed in 2031, the $4.5 million would be the largest bonus in franchise history.

But the number is notable since MLB bonus pools range from about $5 million to $8 million per team, with a strict cap that no luxury tax can override. One $4.5 million bonus would swallow most of a pool at the low end.

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The number makes sense once the scouting notes surface.

Rosario trains at the Dominican academy JP15 Oficial and is regarded as the most toolsy player in his group because of his speed, explosiveness, raw power, and arm strength.

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Still, nothing here is binding yet. MLB regulations prohibit international prospects from signing before their 16th birthday, and players must turn 17 before September 1. But verbal pre-agreements are common in Latin American amateur markets.

The international signing window opens on January 15 and closes on December 15, meaning Rosario has over four years before a real contract can be signed.

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The De La Cruz comparison adds weight to that gamble.

At 24, he combines switch-hitting power with 99th-percentile sprint speed, a blend scouts now hold up as the reference point for Rosario.

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De La Cruz backed that profile with production. He earned All-Star nods in 2024 and 2025, then reached the 30-30 club in 2026 with career highs across major categories. That is the outcome the Rays are betting a franchise record on.

The current market context makes the point clearer.

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This cycle, 895 amateur signings have totaled over $188.4 million, and Rosario’s 2031 pledge is already close to the peak value.

That pace explains why more names are circling. Antonio Figueroa, a 16-year-old outfielder, is expected to join the Baltimore Orioles for over $1 million, while shortstop Jeiler Blanco is tracking for the 2027 market.

Because the deal is non-binding, the Rays are really betting on a development curve. Rosario must register with MLB’s international program, stay healthy, and keep growing into those tools over four years.

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But even then, the number is a statement. A franchise-record commitment shows how highly the Rays grade Rosario’s tools, and it keeps their pipeline in the conversation long before he takes a professional at-bat.

That future arrives at a club fresh off a deep October run.

Tampa Bay Rays carry October momentum into 2027

Manager Kevin Cash guided a club projected to finish low in the preseason to an AL East title and the best record in the American League at 98-64.

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The October run kept rolling until the final round. Tampa Bay swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the ALDS, beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in the ALCS, then fell 4-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

The lineup and rotation delivered. Their BA stood at .214, a .269 OBP, and a .584 OPS, with an 8-6 W-L record and 47 runs in the 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, their team ERA was recorded at 3.43.

Junior Caminero, the third baseman, hit 42 homers with 101 RBI and became an AL MVP finalist. Chandler Simpson, an outfielder, hit .306 with 46 stolen bases, and right-hander Drew Rasmussen went 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 174 strikeouts.

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Rasmussen’s $20 million club option is exercised for 2027, which anchors a rotation that must rebuild depth after free agency reached pitchers Nick Martinez and Freddy Peralta.

Spring action starts February 19 against the Minnesota Twins. The Rays open March 25 against the Orioles at a repaired Tropicana Field.